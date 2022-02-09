With the immense success of the hilarious comedy Ted Lasso, it’s only fair to wonder what other roles the talented actors have in view outside of the show. For Hannah Waddingham, who plays the cutthroat soccer club owner, Rebecca Welton, a superhero movie would be a great addition to her repertoire.

In a conversation with Variety, the British star admitted that she wants to play a superhero. The actress, who previously starred in the short-lived superhero series, Krypton, went on to say:

Why do you think I’ve done sci-fi things in the past? Why wouldn’t I want to play something that goes, ‘Oh, now you’re going to walk through that wall and kill everyone in the room and then shoot up to the sky? All the Marvel characters are magnificent. I want to be one that absolutely busts everyone’s balls but looks fabulous doing it.

Waddingham is currently in London, getting ready to film the third season of Ted Lasso, which has become a huge hit for Apple TV Plus, earning rave reviews both critically and commercially and scoring several notable awards. Waddingham herself took home the Emmy Award in 2021 in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Her other roles include a recurring role in HBO’s Game of Thrones and Netflix’s Sex Education. She has also been cast in an undisclosed role in the upcoming fantasy comedy, Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to the popular 1993 film, Hocus Pocus, which will be released on Disney Plus, just in time for Halloween.