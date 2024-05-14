Max Burkholder and Ted in Peacock's Ted
Image via Peacock
Category:
TV

‘Ted’ season 2 trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Peacock series

After a successful debut, 'Ted' is getting a season 2 on Peacock.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 14, 2024 09:05 am

After two successful movies, Peacock’s Ted series brought Seth MacFarlane’s beloved foul-mouthed teddy bear to television. The TV show eventually became a sure-fire hit, leading to a satisfying season 2 renewal.

Recommended Videos

Of course, MacFarlane is known for creating some of modern television’s most popular and enduring adult content, including Family Guy and American Dad. With Ted, MacFarlane kicked off a promising new franchise revolving around a teddy bear who comes to life thanks to his owner’s sincere wish. Voiced by MacFarlane himself, Ted became a pop culture icon, a politically incorrect plushie who is as nasty as he is cute.

Following the trail of the two Ted movies, Peacock’s spinoff is a prequel that follows Ted and his owner, Josh (Max Burkholder), during their high school years. The change of setting allows the streamer to expand the bear’s history while offering fans hilarious high school antics.

What’s the plot?

Image via Universal Pictures

Season 1 of Ted ended on a cliffhanger, as Josh and Betheny Borgwort (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim) are about to have sex for the first time. Their tender moment is interrupted by news of O.J. Simpson being tracked down by the police, and we don’t know where their romantic entanglement will go from there. Season 2 should reveal what will happen to Josh and Betheny, while also exploring Ted’s transition into his young adulthood. There are still many years separating the end of season 1 of Ted and the first movie’s events, so Peacock can renew the series for multiple seasons if it remains popular.

Is there a trailer?

As of now, Peacock has not released a trailer for Ted season 2. However, fans can expect a teaser to drop a few months before the premiere.

What is the release date?

While an exact release date for Ted season 2 has not been confirmed, it is slated for a late 2025 premiere. Since season 1 was released on Jan. 11 on Peacock, that means fans will have to wait almost two years for season 2. Considering the CGI work that goes into animating Ted, the long waiting time between seasons is to be expected.

Who’s in the cast?

Max Burkholder smoking pot with Ted in Peacock's Ted
Image via Peacock

Season 2 of Ted will see the return of Max Burkholder as John Bennett. Burkholder, known for his role in Parenthood, has received praise for his portrayal of John, providing a solid foundation for the series. Seth MacFarlane continues to voice Ted and use motion capture technology to act like the teddy bear, infusing the character with his trademark humor and warmth. The chemistry between Burkholder and MacFarlane is critical to the show’s success, making their continued collaboration a vital aspect of the upcoming season.

While Peacock still hasn’t announced the entire cast for season 2 of Ted, it’s likely Alanna Ubach will come back as Josh’s mom, Susan, Scott Grimes as Josh’s father, Matty,  and Giorgia Whigham as Josh’s cousin, Blaire. Fountain-Jardim should also reprise her role as Betheny.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Nicolas Cage is coming to single-handedly save Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse, so everybody say thank you
Nicolas Cage attends the World Premiere of "Arcadian" during 2024 SXSW Conference And Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas/Spider-Man Noir thumbs up
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
Nicolas Cage is coming to single-handedly save Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse, so everybody say thank you
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article Disney Plus declares the surprising truth about a Marvel TV series I guarantee you’ve already forgotten
Maya Lopez heals Wilson Fisk in Echo
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Disney Plus declares the surprising truth about a Marvel TV series I guarantee you’ve already forgotten
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article Is Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ based on a comic book?
sweet-tooth-s2
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Is Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ based on a comic book?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I don’t think I’ll comment on that ever again’: Richard Gadd has already said all he’s going to say on ‘Baby Reindeer’s biggest mystery
Richard Gadd sits at the back of a British bus in a promotional image for Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘I don’t think I’ll comment on that ever again’: Richard Gadd has already said all he’s going to say on ‘Baby Reindeer’s biggest mystery
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 14, 2024
Read Article The tragic ways that Chance Perdomo’s Andre proved he was the hero of ‘Gen V’
Chance Perdomo in 'Gen V'
Category: TV
TV
The tragic ways that Chance Perdomo’s Andre proved he was the hero of ‘Gen V’
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Nicolas Cage is coming to single-handedly save Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse, so everybody say thank you
Nicolas Cage attends the World Premiere of "Arcadian" during 2024 SXSW Conference And Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas/Spider-Man Noir thumbs up
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
Nicolas Cage is coming to single-handedly save Sony’s live-action Spider-Verse, so everybody say thank you
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article Disney Plus declares the surprising truth about a Marvel TV series I guarantee you’ve already forgotten
Maya Lopez heals Wilson Fisk in Echo
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Disney Plus declares the surprising truth about a Marvel TV series I guarantee you’ve already forgotten
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article Is Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ based on a comic book?
sweet-tooth-s2
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Is Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ based on a comic book?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I don’t think I’ll comment on that ever again’: Richard Gadd has already said all he’s going to say on ‘Baby Reindeer’s biggest mystery
Richard Gadd sits at the back of a British bus in a promotional image for Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘I don’t think I’ll comment on that ever again’: Richard Gadd has already said all he’s going to say on ‘Baby Reindeer’s biggest mystery
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 14, 2024
Read Article The tragic ways that Chance Perdomo’s Andre proved he was the hero of ‘Gen V’
Chance Perdomo in 'Gen V'
Category: TV
TV
The tragic ways that Chance Perdomo’s Andre proved he was the hero of ‘Gen V’
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 14, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.