‘Ted’ season 2 trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Peacock series

After two successful movies, Peacock’s Ted series brought Seth MacFarlane’s beloved foul-mouthed teddy bear to television. The TV show eventually became a sure-fire hit, leading to a satisfying season 2 renewal.

Of course, MacFarlane is known for creating some of modern television’s most popular and enduring adult content, including Family Guy and American Dad. With Ted, MacFarlane kicked off a promising new franchise revolving around a teddy bear who comes to life thanks to his owner’s sincere wish. Voiced by MacFarlane himself, Ted became a pop culture icon, a politically incorrect plushie who is as nasty as he is cute.

Following the trail of the two Ted movies, Peacock’s spinoff is a prequel that follows Ted and his owner, Josh (Max Burkholder), during their high school years. The change of setting allows the streamer to expand the bear’s history while offering fans hilarious high school antics.

What’s the plot?

Season 1 of Ted ended on a cliffhanger, as Josh and Betheny Borgwort (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim) are about to have sex for the first time. Their tender moment is interrupted by news of O.J. Simpson being tracked down by the police, and we don’t know where their romantic entanglement will go from there. Season 2 should reveal what will happen to Josh and Betheny, while also exploring Ted’s transition into his young adulthood. There are still many years separating the end of season 1 of Ted and the first movie’s events, so Peacock can renew the series for multiple seasons if it remains popular.

Is there a trailer?

As of now, Peacock has not released a trailer for Ted season 2. However, fans can expect a teaser to drop a few months before the premiere.

While an exact release date for Ted season 2 has not been confirmed, it is slated for a late 2025 premiere. Since season 1 was released on Jan. 11 on Peacock, that means fans will have to wait almost two years for season 2. Considering the CGI work that goes into animating Ted, the long waiting time between seasons is to be expected.

Who’s in the cast?

Season 2 of Ted will see the return of Max Burkholder as John Bennett. Burkholder, known for his role in Parenthood, has received praise for his portrayal of John, providing a solid foundation for the series. Seth MacFarlane continues to voice Ted and use motion capture technology to act like the teddy bear, infusing the character with his trademark humor and warmth. The chemistry between Burkholder and MacFarlane is critical to the show’s success, making their continued collaboration a vital aspect of the upcoming season.

While Peacock still hasn’t announced the entire cast for season 2 of Ted, it’s likely Alanna Ubach will come back as Josh’s mom, Susan, Scott Grimes as Josh’s father, Matty, and Giorgia Whigham as Josh’s cousin, Blaire. Fountain-Jardim should also reprise her role as Betheny.

