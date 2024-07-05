‘Telugu Indian Idol Season 2’ winner confirmed

Telugu Indian Idol season 2 has introduced viewers to talented artists and hardworking individuals, all eager to triumph in this bombastic singing contest. After a long season of singing battles, stage performances, and vocal practices, the season 2 winner was rather unexpected.

For the finale episode, Tollywood star Allu Arjun made a guest appearance and announced who the winner was. The first and second runner-ups were Jayaram and Laasya Priya, but for the winner a major twist left the audience shocked.

Soujanya Bhagavathula has been crowned as the winner of Telugu Indian Idol season 2

After much anticipation, it was revealed that Soujanya Bhagavathula had won the Telugu Indian Idol season 2. Throughout the competition series, viers were mesmerized by her soulful voice, impressive vocal range, and ability to hook the audience with her singing style.

The Visakhapatnam native made it to the Top 5 with the mentors Thaman, Geetha Madhuri, and Karthik’s guidance and assistance. She was overwhelmed with joy and thanked her family and friends who supported her throughout her journey, and said:

“This victory is not just mine, it belongs to everyone who supported and encouraged me. I will cherish this moment and strive for excellence in my musical journey.”

Arjun was deeply impressed by the mom of a two-year-old and how she didn’t shy away from pursuing her passion. Fans are looking forward to seeing what the next step in Bhagavathula’s journey is and what’s in store in her future career.

