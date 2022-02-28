The Book of Boba Fett wasn’t quite up to the high standards of The Mandalorian, but it was still a very fun adventure amidst the sands of Tatooine. Along the way, we learned about how Tusken Raiders live, how organized crime works on Tatooine, and what kind of boss Boba Fett is.

Despite all that, there was some common criticism, most prominently that Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett was sidelined for two episodes and that in some scenes he appeared to be out of shape. From that arose the cruel nickname “Boba Fat”, which seems to have spurred him to post a training video.

In response, he’s posted a video on Instagram showing him working out with his personal trainer behind-the-scenes on the show. Check it out:

To be fair to Fett, one of the episodes showed that his cooking droids are still serving up Jabba-sized feasts to him, so perhaps it’s not entirely out of the blue that he’s having trouble squeezing into the old armor and giving his jetpack a bit more of a workout than before.

I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of Morrison as Fett. While we don’t know if there’ll be a second season of The Book of Boba Fett, his close ties with Din Djarin make him a likely candidate to return in The Mandalorian‘s third season, especially if that show returns to Tatooine at any point.

Those iconic dunes will also play a big role in Obi-Wan Kenobi when it premieres on May 25, with the former Jedi General now lying low to avoid the Empire’s Jedi hunters. However, given that we know he’ll reunite with Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, it appears that someone was able to figure out his rock-solid secret identity as crazy hermit “Ben Kenobi”.

Here’s hoping for confirmation on more Boba Fett action soon.