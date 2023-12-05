‘That is far more sustainable for the long haul’: What is Faith Martin’s dating advice after ‘The Golden Bachelor?’

Faith definitely looks at life through a different lens after her journey on 'The Golden Bachelor.'

Filming in August, premiering in September, and concluding in November, The Golden Bachelor has been a long time coming, giving the contestants of the inaugural season quite a bit of time to process their experience, as well as heal from any heartache that 72-year-old Gerry Turner might have caused them throughout their journey on the beloved competition series

Following the same format as the rest of the shows within Bachelor Nation (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise) — consisting of one-on-one dates, group dates, rose ceremonies, and more — trying to find love on The Golden Bachelor was a rather unconventional process, leaving dozens of women like Leslie Fhima, Ellen Goltzer, Kathy Swarts, and more hurt and humiliated after getting dumped on national television.

One of said women was 61-year-old Faith Martin, who was eliminated during her hometown date, just moments after Gerry met her entire family, as well as exchanged “I love you” with one another. How awful is that?

Experiencing love in a brand new way on The Golden Bachelor, 21 out of the 22 women did not find their perfect match in Gerry Turner — with the exception of Theresa Nist, who got engaged to the Golden Bachelor himself during the tear-jerking season finale — however, they left with something much more valuable.

Keep scrolling to see what wisdom Faith gained after her journey on the beloved competition series…

Photo via ABC/John Fleenor

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation after the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor came to a close, Faith was asked a rather thought-provoking question.

“Do you have any advice for other singles out there or anything you learned from this experience that you want to share?”

Naturally, the Washington native shared some words of wisdom with readers, hoping to help someone find their perfect match.

“My advice for singles of all ages is to date with intention and date with focus. Create intimacy early on, and I’m not talking about sexual intimacy. I’m talking about real intimacy when it comes to talk about deep things that may be hard and what’s truly important to you. Those are the things that are going to create a deeper connection with someone. I think you need that to know whether it’s sustainable. You have to have that deep connection with someone. I am looking for someone now that I have that soulful connection with. In the past, most of my relationships have been built on spark and chemistry, but Gerry was the first that felt really deep in that way and now I need a more spiritual and soul felt connection. That is far more sustainable for the long haul.”

Even though she is still looking for her perfect match, it looks like Faith took away some valuable life lessons from her time on The Golden Bachelor nonetheless.

While it might not have played out like she had hoped, fans of The Bachelor franchise can watch Faith Martin’s journey on the beloved competition series from the very beginning by streaming the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor via Hulu ASAP.