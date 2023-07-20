‘That is the reason I love this role’: ‘Secret Invasion’ star thrives on the ambiguity

We’re almost finished with Secret Invasion, given that the sixth and final episode of the series is due next Wednesday, and while the franchise it’s attached to has a bit of a cookie-cutter reputation, so to speak, the MCU‘s latest series has proven to be anything but.

Indeed, not a single character introduced in this hair-raising series was void of dubious motivations, methods and/or allegiances, and as a result, protagonist Nick Fury has found himself on his toes like never before; not even coming home to his wife Priscilla (whose true identity he knows to be the Skrull named Varra) offers the respite one would expect from such an act.

In fact, Priscilla is perhaps one of the biggest wildcards of them all, and actress Charlayne Woodard, who brings the character to life in the show, couldn’t be happier about the fact. In a recent interview with CBR.com, Woodard wasted no time in praising the colorful arc that her character was granted by the writers, noting that Priscilla’s very deep personal tie to Fury, history with Gravik, and resulting actions she takes in the show make for a role that she finds delicious complicated.

That is the reason I love this role. She has an arc. She is full of color, she has the past and present, she’s looking for a future. This woman is complicated, she used to work him and then she married. Now, she feels betrayed, so she starts working, and then he comes back. It’s complicated and that’s what I love. I think the most interesting women in the world are the mysterious ones.

When we last saw Priscilla, she was assisting G’iah with giving Talos a proper Skrull burial when they were attacked by a sect of Gravik’s remaining loyalists, and with Fury seemingly moments away from facing off against the rebellion commander mano-a-skrullo, the exact note that Priscilla, G’iah, and the rest of Fury’s remaining associates will ultimately be left on is one that we barely have the gall to speculate on after everything that’s come to pass.

Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney Plus. The sixth and final episode will air on July 26.