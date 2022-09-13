The 10 best Nickelodeon Halloween TV episodes, ranked

Among a plethora of television networks that showcase a strong lineup of bingeable content, Nickelodeon is undoubtedly one of the most popular networks when it comes to live-action and animated television series, especially during the bone-chilling month of October when the spooky season is able to beautifully shine. Truth be told, there’s nothing more nostalgic than sipping apple cider while carving pumpkins as vintage Nickelodeon Halloween episodes are playing on the TV in the background. In fact, we probably just revealed your secret nightly routine during the spooktacular month.

Considering Nickelodeon was founded in 1977 and hit the mainstream in the 1980s, it’s quite obvious that an abundance of Halloween-themed episodes have been generated by the aforementioned network. Traditionally, Nickelodeon even held an annual Nick or Treat marathon from 1985-2002 that included many of those specials. Before you venture out for candy with the kids or bob for some delicious apples, check out this definitive ranking of the 10 best Nickelodeon Halloween TV episodes.

10. Drake & Josh: “Alien Invasion” (season three, episode 16)

Drake & Josh is undoubtedly a staple of childhood nostalgia which brought plenty of laughter into the homes of many. While this episode technically isn’t a Halloween episode — seeing as it was released in the month of March — the special’s spine-tingling premise placed its protagonists in a peculiar situation. In an attempt at revenge, Drake and Josh hatch an elaborate plan to trick their younger sister Megan into thinking that she saw aliens on her new telescope. It’s an unforgettable episode packed with some spooky moments.

9. Rugrats/Aaahh!!! Real Monsters: “Ghost Story” (season six, episode 12)

Can you say iconic? The crossover between Rugrats and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters was definitely Nickelodeon’s multiverse of madness. In the episode, the babies gather together to tell a scary story, which they all take turns telling in a one-by-one fashion. Eventually, Angelica intercepts and starts telling the story for herself, only things become even scarier when the babies encounter the characters from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters. It’s a spooktacular crossover episode that rightfully deserves a spot on this list.

8. The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius: “Nightmare In Retroville” (season two, episode five)

We simply couldn’t have an outline of the best Nickelodeon Halloween episodes without the inclusion of beloved character Jimmy Neutron. In the episode, Jimmy creates a portal in his lab that allows him and his friends to resemble whichever monster they want to dress as for Halloween. Unfortunately, a mishap happens during the Neutronic Monster Maker’s creation, and Jimmy realizes that everyone that came in contact with the portal is actually turning into the monsters. It’s a classic Halloween episode that still reigns as a guilty pleasure during the month of October.

7. Catdog: “Catdogula” (season three, episode 19)

Catdog is arguably the most underrated show ever created by Nickelodeon, and their Halloween episode definitely ranks as one of the best. During the episode, Dog is completely paranoid after a news bulletin reports a gang of flying vampire bats around the town. Cat dismisses this as nonsense, but when Dog is bitten and transforms into an actual vampire, Cat must do whatever it takes to change Dog back to normal. Catdog’s run was relatively short-lived, but this episode is chock-full of entertaining moments that really drive home that spooky atmosphere.

6. Zoey 101: “Haunted House” (season two, episode four)

Zoey 101 is undoubtedly one of the most popular television series to come out of Nickelodeon, with the live-action series resonating with an entire generation of teens during its original run. In the Halloween episode, the gang at PCA orchestrates a homemade haunted house, which many students believe is “too scary” for the school. Eventually, the gang decide to play scary pranks and trick each other into thinking that the “house” is actually haunted. It’s a thrilling episode that will add some spooky depth to your watchlists.

5. Rugrats: “Candy Bar Creep Show” (season one, episode nine)

From “Curse of the Werewuff” to “Real or Robots?,” the ever-popular animated series Rugrats is chock-full of Halloween goodies that give us a strong sense of nostalgia. Out of all the episodes, however, “Candy Bar Creep Show” is definitely the best of the bunch. In the episode, Tommy’s family is running a neighborhood haunted house — although the babies are prohibited from entering because of the gore-fest atmosphere and creepy props. However, when the babies realize that the haunted house includes an array of chocolate candy bars, the gang decides to enter anyway — which makes for some genuinely entertaining moments.

4. iCarly: “iScream On Halloween” (Season one, episode seven)

iCarly has found itself catapulted into the news lately, after Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir reached a wide audience of readers. Still, before McCurdy’s tell-all, the creators and writers for iCarly generated one of the best Halloween episodes in Nickelodeon’s catalog. In the bone-chilling episode, Carly, Sam, and Freddie catch word that an apartment in Carly’s building is actually haunted. Of course, the gang bring Freddie’s camera to the aforementioned apartment, and a few frightful experiences have them shaking in their costumes. In the end, it’s revealed that the apartment isn’t actually haunted, but the episode certainly embodies that harrowing feeling.

3. The Fairly Odd Parents: “Scary Godparents” (season two, episode 12)

It wouldn’t be a spooktacular list of Nickelodeon Halloween specials without Cosmo and Wanda granting Timmy’s every wish. Only this time, Timmy’s wish proves to be deadly for the entire human race. In the episode, Timmy wishes to be turned into an actual monster for Halloween so that he can get an abundance of candy after scaring folks around the neighborhood. However, Timmy doesn’t realize that his wish affects everyone else and turns them all into monsters, too, which definitely cuts into his candy share. It’s an unforgettable episode that is perfect for the fall season. Plus, the song “Real And Scary” is an undisputed bop in Nickelodeon animated history.

2. SpongeBob SquarePants: “Scaredy Pants” (season one, episode 13)

Is there an animated series on Nickelodeon that’s as timeless as SpongeBob? The show has become a long-lasting staple on the notable network, and part of that reason is its list of colorful Halloween episodes that keep fear lovers coming back for more each year. In the spine-tingling episode, SpongeBob and Patrick create a plan to show up to the Halloween party at the Krusty Krab dressed as terrifying monsters. However, SpongeBob experiences a freak accident at the hands of Patrick, and his horrifying appearance is more realistic than he initially thought. It’s undoubtedly one of the best Halloween episodes on Nickelodeon that will cease to be forgotten.

1. Hey Arnold: “Arnold’s Halloween” (season two, episode seven)

Without a doubt, Hey Arnold’s Halloween special rings in as the best that Nickelodeon has to offer during the frightening month of October. In a warped children’s version of War of the Worlds, Arnold and Gerald decide to play a prank on the folks at Grandpa’s adults-only Halloween party by creating a fake radio broadcast that warns of an impending alien invasion. However, when the news broadcast gets leaked onto the actual city’s broadcast channel, the entire population goes into a panic. It’s a fun-filled Halloween special that pokes into the deepest depths of our fears — especially when it comes to the possibility of alien life walking among us someday.