The 10 best TV shows on Acorn TV

Acorn TV is a British-American streaming service that includes original content and hard-to-find shows, with a specialization in murder mysteries and period dramas.

Subscriptions start at only $6.99 a month, and include a selection of hundreds of television programs and specials that will keep you binge-ing for many weeks to come. In no particular order, here are the top 10 favorites just to get you started.

1. Happy Valley

Happy Valley is a British drama that follows the story of Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire). The heroine and her team must band together to solve a series of crimes in the area. As is the case with many crime dramas, the criminal’s intentions are often interwoven with Cawood’s personal life. The show has won 4 BAFTA awards and has a total of 24 TV award wins and 24 nominations. Currently, there a three seasons to binge to your heart’s content.

2. Mrs. Sidhu Investigates

This show combines a lighthearted premise with the thrill of amateur crime-solving. If you enjoy shows like Only Murder in the Building, this may be for you. Eccentric Mrs. Sidhu (Meera Syal) is a caterer turned crime solver who teams up with stern Detective Burton to create the perfect crime-solving duo. The show debuted in September of 2023 and has already become a fan favorite.

3. Foyle’s War

If you’re in the mood for more of a period drama, this may be your pick. Foyle’s War follows the story of a World War II detective who must continue to solve that nation’s crimes while his friends and loved ones face the war head-on. Detective Foyle (Michael Kitchen) is suave, brutally honest, and eternally interesting to follow along with as he undercover murders, black market trade, and espionage in Sussex. The 2002 drama consists of eight intrigue-filled seasons.

4. Midsomer Murders

If you’re in it for the long game, Midsomer Murders may be worth a try. It doesn’t have 23 action-packed seasons for no reason. The show is originally based on the novel series of the same name, and follows the criminal goings-on of the wealthy Midsomer County in England. Detective Barnaby (John Nettles) and later his younger cousin commit themselves to exposing every dirty secret.

5. Mr. & Mrs. Murder

For a much shorter viewing and more eccentric plotline, Mr. & Mrs. Murder follows a couple who run a cleaning business that specializes in cleaning up crime scenes. Because they spend so much time at crime scenes themselves, they begin to put together clues and evidence that detectives may have missed, allowing them to get into crime solving. The show offers thirteen episodes full of fun and funny amateur crime-solving.

6. The Good Karma Hospital

While Acorn TV offers a lot of murder mysteries, if all of that death isn’t for you, Good Karma Hospital is mostly murder-free. It follows a doctor who leaves her hometown in the United Kingdom to work at a hospital in India. As she cares for patients and bonds with fellow staff members she learns to get through the tragedy that brought her to India in the first place. The drama has four seasons, perfect for those of us who can’t commit to other, much longer, hospital dramas (looking at you, Grey’s Anatomy).

7. Murdoch Mysteries

An 1800s and 1900s period drama, Murdoch Murders is inspired by Maureen Jennings’ Detective Murdoch novels, in which a young detective must solve the mysteries of his surprisingly crime-filled town. His new techniques and unique approaches allow him to face that challenge head-on and eventually even team up with a progressive female coroner. I you’ve ever watched Downton Abbey and wished there was more murder, you should definitely take a look at one of this show’s seventeen seasons.

8. Agatha Raisin

Based on novels of the same name by M.C. Beaton, Agatha Raisin (Ashley Jensen) is a former public relations agent who uses her savvy to begin solving crimes in her village. The cozy mystery follows a whole host of eccentric characters, including Agatha herself. The chemistry between that cast and the quirky but endearing plot lines draw people in. And there is always something entertaining about trying to solve a mystery alongside your favorite characters.

9. A Place to Call Home

Another World War II drama, this one follows a woman who returns home to Australia and begins to get into drama with a wealthy woman in her town. She must learn to reconcile between the realities of the war and her hope for starting a new life all the while finding her place again in Australia after so much time away. The drama has six seasons of dramatic but endearing adventures and the main character, Sarah Adams works her way around the worlds of love, secrets, and a wealthy Australian family.

10. The Cry

This drama follows a couple who is struggling with the transition into parenthood. They travel from Scotland to Australia in hopes of earning custody of the husband’s daughter, all the while caring for their newborn son. Amidst all of this, their son disappears, and the family has to figure out how to put their lives back together and exactly how to move forward after such a tragedy. And of course, there is drama, marital tension, and a judging public to worry about. This one-season series is perfect if you’re looking for twists and turns and following along as a mystery unravels.

If you’re looking for a cozy series to curl up with as the weather gets colder or need something spooky, but not too spooky, acorn TV is the place to look. Curl up by a fire with a hot cup of tea and indulge yourself in your next murder mystery obsession.