‘The Acolyte’ episode 4 slips in a shocking cameo from a prequel trilogy icon, and breaks ‘Star Wars’ canon in the process

At this point, it seems that The Acolyte is going deliberately out of its way to anger the kinds of Star Wars fans that wig out like a wampa over the smallest, most inconsequential change to the lore. Or maybe the showrunners genuinely overestimated how much folks wanted to see a random prequel trilogy character return to the galaxy far, far away.

OK, here goes, spoiler incoming… The Acolyte episode 4 goes and brings back none other than Ki-Adi Mundi! You know, the banana-headed member of the Jedi High Council from the prequels who really cares about the clone attack on the Wookiees. Ki-Adi Mundi makes an unexpected cameo in this episode, discussing the Mae/Osha situation with his fellow Jedi and voicing his opinion that they need to tell the High Council about this rogue Dark Jedi apprentice.

During the ep, many simply assumed this was another member of Mundi’s species — the Cereans — or maybe even his father. But, nope, the credits confirm it. This is definitely the one and only Ki-Adi Mundi (now portrayed by actor Derek Arnold).

Wow, what a fun prequel crossover, right? Actually, no. If you ask the dozens of deliriously angry fans out there, it’s actually yet another stain upon the Star Wars mythos brought about by the Disney era. Remember, The Acolyte is set 200 years before the prequels era, and according to what has previously been established about Ki-Adi Mundi and Cereans, they don’t have particularly long lifespans and he won’t be born for another 100+ years.

It looks like Disney has destroyed more Star Wars lore and canon.

Ki-Adi-Mundi wasn’t alive during the acolyte time period. He was born 93BBY and The Acolyte takes place 132BBY! I thought this was why Dave (the hack) Filoni was made chief creative officer?! To make sure shit like… pic.twitter.com/Cb46EJkT0r — Raging_Ryno (@RynoRaging) June 19, 2024

For those who want to see the receipts…

The Star Wars: Episode I Insider's Guide lists Ki-Adi-Mundi's age as 60 (92 BBY, with TPM being 32 BBY). These cards over the years keep that consistent (age 70 card is AotC era). Here is a scene of Dark Woman recruiting Ki-Adi-Mundi when he was four years old. You've been duped. pic.twitter.com/t7gGisewMj — United Spacers Alliance (@AirlockOpen) June 19, 2024

Apart from this personal details paradox, fans are irritated over Ki-Adi Mundi learning about Mae, a Sith in all but name, before the prequels… In which he memorably ascertains that Sith haven’t been seen in the galaxy for a millennia.

It’s confirmed in the credits that was a young Ki-Adi-Mundi. The guy who in episode 1 said Sith haven’t been seen for a MILLENIA. Holy sh*t these clowns at Disney DON’T KNOW STAR WARS!!! #TheAcolyte #StarWars pic.twitter.com/WuIzguM9Cb — 𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑹𝑨/𝑪𝑽𝑳𝑻𝑽𝑹𝑬 (@RON1NSenju) June 19, 2024

The really incensed ones are now claiming that Disney has turned Mundi into a “traitor” or a “liar,” as he apparently knew Sith had existed in recent centuries but chose not to declare it to the High Council.

Wookipedia have changed the birth date of Ki Adi Mundi to cover up the blatant disregard to lore by The Acolyte.



He wasn't born until 40 years AFTER the events of The Acolyte but they put him in the show and made him a traitor.



Absolute fucking disgrace and an insult to George. pic.twitter.com/W3AREGDxgv — Lucas Star Wars Girl (@LucasSWGirl) June 19, 2024

So they are not only forgetting the age of Cerean, but destroying Ki-Adi-Mundi.

He is now a liar. For not only hiding info about the sith, but witches using the dark side to create life.



This also further destroys the Jedi & George's story. pic.twitter.com/bbZvRKayrA — 🇺🇸O.G.Starwars 🪶💫 🕉🧘🏻‍♀️ (@OGStarwarsAB) June 19, 2024

To be fair, however, it should be stressed that all prior info about Ki-Adi Mundi’s age come from non-canon Legends sources, so his Acolyte cameo doesn’t actually break modern canon at all. And as for his claim about the Sith, we can always “from a certain point of view” it as, again, Mae isn’t officially a Sith.

I see people throwing a fit about how having Ki Adi Mundi in The Acolyte "breaks lore". So first, I see no particular reason why he needed to be there. But second, any birth date or lifespan info comes from non canon legends sources. The prequels never covered it.#TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/imQ6kT6D0W — Anabelle's Acolyte Era 🌈 (@anabelle_dawn) June 19, 2024

We were so busy expecting Yoda to show up, we were not expecting Ki-Adi Mundi instead. The Acolyte producers probably thought sticking him in the show would be an easy win, but actually it’s turned out to be another rod lightsaber used to beat it with.

The Acolyte continues weekly on Disney Plus.

