‘The Acolyte’: Is Qimir the secret apprentice of Darth Plagueis?

We’re now three-quarters of the way through The Acolyte, and we’ve reached a quite the tipping point in the story of Osha and Mae; not only is Mae about to find out what really happened on Brendok all those years (which, in turn, will probably paint the Jedi in a none-too-pleasant light), but Osha seems to have taken a liking to Qimir’s helmet (which will likely be followed by an affinity for the Dark Side).

Recommended Videos

Moreover, it seems as though we’re creeping closer to the answers to The Acolyte’s biggest mystery; Qimir himself. We may have only just gotten acquainted with him (and his now-famous arms) in the last episode, but fans have been eager to crack the code of how he fits into the Sith hierarchy, as well as under whose direction he’s operating in such a space.

All will be revealed later this month, but until then, the theories are coming hard and fast, and a few solid possibilities have since emerged from the depths of r/StarWars.

One of the prevailing theories is that Qimir is one of the apprentices of Darth Tenebrous, the Sith Master of Darth Plagueis. Tenebrous, of course, was known for training multiple apprentices in violation of the Rule of Two, having trained Darth Venamis and Plagueis.

The Rule of Two, of course, is something that we now know Qimir wishes to honor, and Tenebrous’ violation of that could have easily caused Qimir’s conviction to manifest in the way it has. It’s possible that Qimir is a younger version of either Venamis or Plagueis, and is training an apprentice in hopes of killing Tenebrous and/or the other Sith apprentice, leaving only him and his apprentice (probably Osha at this point) as the two remaining Sith.

It’s unlikely that Qimir is the apprentice of Darth Plagueis, however. We know that The Acolyte is set roughly 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, which took place in the in-canon year 32 BBY; the year of Plagueis’ death. Therefore, the series would be taking place around 132 BBY, which would make Plagueis 15 years old at most right now. Qimir is obviously older than 15, so perhaps the young Venamis theory has that much more weight to it. Moreover, it was when Tenebrous began training Venamis that he violated the Rule of Two, as Plagueis was already under his tutelage; this would further explain why Qimir longs for the Rule of Two the way he does.

But, again, we won’t know until we know, so we’ll just have to keep checking back in when new episodes of The Acolyte release on Disney Plus every Tuesday until the season finale on July 16.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy