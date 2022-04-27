The adorable hippopotamus god in ‘Moon Knight’ is ruling the internet

Social media has fallen head over heels for the adorable hippopotamus god in 'Moon Knight' and isn't ready to bid her farewell.

This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight episode 5

This week’s Moon Knight took us on a whistlestop tour of the Egyptian afterlife. While sailing through an endless desert, we learned that the hearts of the dead must be weighed against a feather. If the scales balance it’s a blissful eternity in the Field of Reeds, if they don’t you’re sucked into sandy oblivion.

Our teacher was the goddess Taweret (voiced and performed by Antonia Talib in her first screen role). She is a stark contrast to the homicidal Khonshu, as she is funny, self-deprecating, and willing to bend the rules of the afterlife to help Marc and Steven. And the internet, quite predictably, has fallen in love with her.

Here’s how’s she’s going down:

Taweret is a freakin cutie — 💜kelyn🖤 (@SonarFade) April 27, 2022

Her flapping ears are so cute ☺️#Taweret — Nadia🛡😷 (@nadia_DS9) April 27, 2022

Some fans can’t get over how adorable the character looks in addition to her kind heart.

Not particularly spoilery, but, I have got to say I love #Taweret with all my heart and soul and I desperately want to have tea with an Egyptian hippo goddess. She is brilliant. #MoonKnightEp5 #MoonKnight #besties pic.twitter.com/oDCi3SeTZM — Jennifer Wolfe (@Beshter) April 27, 2022

#MoonKnight Moon Knight Episode 5 . Taweret is like pic.twitter.com/HX4plPQxLe — Kinzie L. (@zapppz) April 27, 2022

Some are also hoping this isn’t the last we see of her:

gworl it was so beautiful & traumatic & sad & give Taweret their own series please pic.twitter.com/gsaNiqSz0b — Xenojay (@Xenojay) April 27, 2022

Given the fact that Marvel fans are rooting for the characters, everyone seems to be taking a very dim view of Marc’s harebrained scheme to murder her and steal her boat:

marc to steven about taweret pic.twitter.com/eTfTGlT5N3 — lu MOON KNIGHT (@poestardust) April 27, 2022

I just love how Marc wanted to steal the boat of the underworld, like, how Marc did you plan to do this?! I feel like there are holes in your plan?! xddd Yup, Steven is the smart one like Taweret said — 🐝🏴‍☠️Loreto🌒🍋 HELLO THERE! (@LoreTARDISmucho) April 27, 2022

Fingers-crossed, we haven’t seen the last of Taweret, and hopefully, she’ll appear in the season finale next week.

However, now’s not a great time to be a god in the MCU. In July, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher will arrive in Thor: Love and Thunder, whose deicidal crusade has already claimed the lives of countless gods. He’ll need to show off his skills to establish himself as a threat, but let’s just hope Taweret is too adorable to be considered a candidate.

Moon Knight‘s finale will air on Disney Plus on May 4.