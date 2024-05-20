‘The Bachelorette’: Ryan and Trista’s separation rumors, explained

Love is still real, Bachelor Nation! Despite sharing some cryptic posts on social media as of late — leading fans of the Bachelor franchise to question whether or not they are getting a divorce — Ryan Sutter confirmed that things are still “great” with his wife, former Bachelorette Trista Sutter.

For those who need a refresher, Trista was a contestant on the inaugural season of The Bachelor, finishing in second place and ultimately being selected as the leading lady of the inaugural season of The Bachelorette. Choosing Ryan in the end, the two lovebirds are still going strong — raising two children together — despite a series of posts from Ryan causing quite a bit of controversy within Bachelor Nation…

Concerns were first raised on May 12, when Ryan shared a black and white photo of Trista via Instagram, writing about how “absence makes the heart grow fonder” in the caption of the post:

“They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman. She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out… I miss her already.”

A day later, Ryan shared another cryptic post via Instagram about how Trista would not be with the family for Mother’s Day this year, doubling down on her unexpected absence:

“I know you wish you were here for Mother’s Day. We wish you were too. But sometimes being a mom means letting go of their hands, granting independence and stimulating their courageous spirit. Sometimes it’s necessary to exemplify the characteristics you preach. To do rather than say. Sometimes it takes being uncomfortable and scared to show them that it’s ok to be uncomfortable and scared. Sometimes you have to go away so they know you’ll come back, that your love is not limited by distance or difficulty or time. Sometimes you have to do what you sometimes have to do. We’re proud of you mama pajama for everything you do for us, near or far, Happy Mother’s Day!!!”

While the first two posts were odd (but seemingly harmless), Ryan shared another lengthy caption via Instagram alongside a black and white selfie just two days ago, leaving fans of the Bachelor franchise to wonder whether or not she passed away since she still appears to be gone:

“I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing, how was your day. I’d really like to hear your voice, just for a minute. So many times I’ve called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I’d miss the opportunity if it were gone. I want to know how you’re doing. I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you, but I can’t, and that’s ok… I know you need this time. Time to discover yourself again. So, I’ll be here for you instead. I’ll be here when you get back. I’ll be here to listen to you, to smile with you, maybe cry with you. I’ll be here to love you… I’ll be here forever.”

Naturally, this post sent Bachelor Nation into a frenzy, wondering what had happened to Trista.

One concerned individual shared via Reddit, “Wtf why did he make it seem like she died?!”

“This is getting really bizarre,” another added.

A third chimed in, “What? Did she join a cult? I’m even more confused now!”

Realizing he might have raised some concerns within Bachelor Nation, Ryan finally put the rumors to rest over the weekend, confirming that “Trista is fine” in yet another Instagram post:

“I write what is on my mind at the moment. I write my feelings without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone. That is the farthest thing from my mind. I choose to share my thoughts on occasion because it helps me process them and, I hope, may help others navigate their own lives. Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us. I miss her. We miss her.”

Admitting that “an opportunity presented itself” in the caption of this fourth (and hopefully final) post, Bachelor Nation began to believe that Trista is away filming another reality/competition series — perhaps Special Forces or The Traitors? — something that Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconnetti is in agreement with.

“I just wanna ask, like, where’s Trista? Because Ryan’s Instagram post on Mother’s Day was cryptic. Not in a bad way,” Ashley asked during a recent episode of her Almost Famous podcast. “She’s away for two weeks… Apparently, [Bachelor Nation’s] Ali Fedotowsky is also away for two weeks, she had a very similar post, so is she shooting a show? Is she on Special Forces? Because I told her she’d be perfect for Special Forces.”

While it is unclear where Trista Sutter actually is, we are thrilled that she and Ryan are still going strong. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that we will continue to keep up with both of their Instagram profiles for updates regarding this mystery, and to figure out whether or not our favorite former Bachelorette will be gracing our television screens on another reality/competition series soon…

