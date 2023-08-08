‘The Bachelorette’ suitor does exactly what he previously claimed he doesn’t stand for

A suitor on The Bachelorette who was sent home on last week’s episode decided to not accept the goodbye and returned this week despite having previously claimed that such behavior is “toxic.”

The twists in this story will likely annoy your soul.

Aaron, who spent more time focused on fellow suitor Brayden than on bachelorette Charity Lawson, could not stop being critical of his rival contestant. Why? Well, Aaron claimed it was because Brayden wasn’t there for the right reasons, but it seems incredibly clear that it’s more so because Aaron saw him as a real threat, especially considering that Brayden received Charity’s First Impression Rose.

So, Aaron took it upon himself to complain to Charity about Brayden, an extremely unmanly thing to do, which Brayden happily pointed out to Aaron. However, this did help create a wedge between Charity and Brayden that ultimately led to Charity sending Brayden home.

Shortly thereafter, in what appeared to be the next night (the edits of the episode don’t tell you how much time passed), Brayden returned to speak to Charity. Ultimately, he apologized to her and went on his merry way, except Aaron wouldn’t allow Brayden such a merry departure.

Aaron tried to get in his way, told him he isn’t a man, and even said to him, “Why are you here? You were already gone!”

It was Aaron’s worst nightmare. He then took to the confessional cameras — when the suitors speak to the producers alone in front of a camera — to express his disgust.

Now, keep the following quote in mind. Here’s what Aaron said, word for word, about Brayden returning to the show (even though it ended up being just to apologize) after Brayden was already sent home:

“I feel very protective of Charity’s emotions and Brayden is trying to bring these toxic traits to Charity — coming back and forth and just like playing her like a puppet — I don’t like that disrespect. It’s something I don’t stand for.”

Two episodes later, Aaron got sent home by Charity. He had made it to the final four, but Charity, as she explained, had stronger connections with other people. Aaron told her that he had feelings for her that he had never had for anyone else. As Charity said goodbye, she said that maybe she was making a mistake, but added, when trying to explain why she did not give him a rose, “I wish I could tell you. There’s not a reason why, it just is. You deserve the absolute best and I know you’re gonna find it, and I’m sorry it wasn’t me.”

And that was it. He left while Charity and her final three went to Fiji. Then, in this week’s episode, Aaron decided to return.

His reasoning? “After sending me home this last week,” he explained, “the fact that she said that she didn’t know if it was the right decision really kinda threw me off, so I’m here to do everything I can.”

This is the same guy who said he was protective of Charity’s feelings — which I find slightly creepy — but if true, he certainly isn’t trying to protect her feelings now.

Here are other Aaron quotes from this recent episode:

“I knew I wanted to make her my wife.” “I flew halfway across the world to see Charity.” “I need more time with her.” “I hope Charity just accepts me back and gives me the chance to show her the man I truly am.”

All of these quotes are red flags to me, but they’re ones Charity doesn’t hear because these are what he is telling the cameras.

Couple them with his previous quotes, and they expose the clear hypocrisy of his mentality. If it’s Brayden returning after being sent home then, to Aaron, it’s “toxic.” However, if it’s him, it’s somehow acceptable.



Aaron, by his own admission, was so unaccepting of Charity’s decision that he flew halfway across the world to return to the show many days later while Brayden had simply crossed the street to see Charity the next night. Aaron called out Brayden for that. Is he now going to vehemently call himself out?

Because Brayden came back, Aaron said it’s like Brayden is playing Charity like a puppet. Considering Brayden’s return quickly resulted in an apology, is Aaron not currently playing Charity like a puppet? Didn’t Aaron claim that returning to see Charity after being sent home is “disrespectful”? He then proclaimed, “It’s something I don’t stand for.”

If Aaron doesn’t stand for it, then why is he himself doing it? It’s because it’s Aaron. Like anyone who always goes against their own rules, such rules don’t apply to themselves. On this show, is Aaron not hypocrisy at its finest?

I don’t understand the point of her entertaining this with Aaron. She said she was falling for him at the time, but she’s told two guys that she’s IN love with them already. So what’s the point??#TheBachelorette #BacheloretteABC #bachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/FqNOqRDCFj — ⚜️ Wally Balls ⚜️ (@MrBillyWalsh) August 8, 2023

To make things crazier, when he made his way to the hotel, the television crew was apparently not going to help because he was filmed having to go up to the front desk and ask for Charity, but they also weren’t interested in helping him, telling him, “We don’t disclose guest information.”

So, without her room number, what was he going to do? He walked around looking for her. Eventually, he walked around the back of the hotel and spotted her sitting by the pool where he then surprised her.

In yet another twist to the story, Charity was happy to see him. She later said, “Am I mad about it? No. I’m excited to see him. I’m just trying to make sense of this.”

When they conversed, Aaron told her, “I knew there was more I could’ve given,” to which Charity responded, “I don’t know if I made the right choice.”

She further added that she had been falling in love with him, but she also seemed — especially after the conversation — to be incredibly confused. She ultimately realized she didn’t know what to do.

What happened next? Well, the episode ended, so we have to wait until two weeks to find out in the season finale because next week is the “Men Tell All” episode.

Here’s the problem, however. When a very emotionally mature and intelligent woman like Charity realizes that you are not the one, then you are not the one. Her confusion, which led her to say multiple times, “I don’t know,” is actually the answer. If, when deciding whether or not someone is the love of your life, you respond by saying, “I don’t know,” then that uncertainty is the revealing emotion you need. It’s the answer. You’re uncertain. You don’t know. In other words, that person is not doing it for you.

My simple prediction is that Aaron will be sent home early in the final episode. I’m not sure what the reason will be — after all, it could be that Charity realizes that Aaron clearly does not respect her emotions because despite being sent home already, he’s decided to put Charity through more unnecessary emotions in an attempt to perhaps win her over, which just is not going to happen, especially considering her connection with Dotun and Joey. I believe she will choose Dotun as the one.

So, dear reader, did this article annoy your soul like I claimed it would? Well, if it did, then don’t blame me — blame Aaron — because literally all of the confusion, frustration, and drama written in this article stems entirely from him, and it’s just a matter of time before Charity fully concludes that.