The ‘Barbie’ movie tie-in no one saw coming is on its way to HGTV

The upcoming and highly-anticipated pink universe of Barbie, anchored by the one and only Margot Robbie, is getting its tie-in HGTV reality series in a timely fashion, combining the worlds of HGTV and Mattel.

Announced by HBO Max, the new show led by Ashley Graham will invite one lucky fan to live in a completely personalized real-size doll house. Culminating its imminent buzz with the upcoming film that has no shortage of hype, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge expects to amplify the success of Greta Gerwig’s film within their own platforms. Whether or not you’ll see Greta Gerwig, Robbie, or Ryan Gosling on set — nothing is promised — but never say never.

Are you ready to live the dream?#BarbieDreamhouseChallenge is coming soon to Max and @HGTV. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/SOMDWVpsJb — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

The team of designers working to bring this dream house to life includes some household names in the real estate realm, including Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate), Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House), and Food Network star Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl). Moreover, the dream team will also welcome Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from Farmhouse Fixer, alongside Christina Hall and James Bender who are known for anchoring Christina on the Coast.

In addition to Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, the surprises do not end there for the pink sphere. Warner Bros. Discovery and Food Network will also be integrating Barbie-inspired elements into shows of the aforementioned participants in the house design, including Beachside Brawl. For all those wishing to keep a tight eye on the process, HGTV Magazine will also run a multi-page editorial profile on Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, and on Gerwig’s Barbie film, as reported by Variety.

Arriving on our screens at HBO Max and HGTV on July 21, the platforms promise a Barbie-full season ahead for everyone.