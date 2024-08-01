‘The Bear’ season 3 is TV gold, but here are the changes I need to see next season

While I have a long list of favorite TV shows, ranging from ’90s teen dramas to current sitcoms, The Bear sits at the top. Like many others, I jumped hungrily right into the third season and binged it as fast as I could. And yet… I think the FX/Hulu series, like the titular restaurant, can up the ante next season.

There was so much to relish in season 3 of The Bear, from the beautiful capsule episode about Tina Marrero (Liza Colón-Zayas), which was directed by the phenomenally talented Ayo Edibiri, to the ongoing stunner of a performance by Jamie Lee Curtis. The series also continued its fascinating exploration of life vs. work balance, family history, and how to move forward when you’re struggling. But in order for season 4 of The Bear to be fully satisfying, I want to suggest some changes to the menu.

What should happen in The Bear season 4? Decisions, that’s what.

For The Bear’s fourth season, I’m hoping the writing takes some big storytelling risks.

While I totally agree that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) doesn’t need a relationship, and I don’t object to cliffhangers, I was bummed that by The Bear season 3 finale, absolutely nothing gets resolved. Is Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) going to quit and work for a rival restaurant? When will Carmy find out that Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) has absolutely zero money left? Will Carmy finally realize that he’s been super mean all season, and needs to start treating the other characters like his equals? Honestly, it felt like the characters are left in the exact same place in The Bear season 3 finale that they started in episode 1.

The Bear is beloved for the strength of its character development, and that’s not something that should change. It’s not a happy-go-lucky narrative, or a cozy watch where all plot points get wrapped up in a pretty bow at the end — and I wouldn’t like it if it were! But what The Bear season 4 needs is to blow up Carmy and Sydney’s worlds in the first episode, so these well-established characters can start making some actual life choices, which will inject drama and tension.

I’m sorry to say it… but I think Sydney should quit working at The Bear, and give this new opportunity a try. Carmy hasn’t listened to her great ideas or treated her with the respect she deserves all season, and she needs to find her confidence and passion for cooking again. While it would be a shame to see the characters split up, since that’s one of the “worst” things that can happen in an ensemble comedy or drama, Carmy needs to realize just how much he’s lost. I’d also love to see Tina joining Sydney, since she deserves more, too.

After The Bear season 3 finale, which hinted that there isn’t enough money left to keep running the restaurant (and for Carmy to keep insisting on that super pricey butter), it’s hard to know where everyone can go from here. Season 3 had a lot of beautiful scenes and moving moments. But I think the show needs to return to the anxious, fast-paced tone of seasons 1 and 2, and do a better job of balancing the silly dialogue (like the Faks joking about haunting each other) with darker, more emotional content. With decisions reckoned with and stakes raised, The Bear season 4 will become the nourishing feast I know it can be.

