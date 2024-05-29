‘The Bear’ season 3 teases Carmy and the gang’s descent into utter madness

What began as eight episodes of a sharply poignant, garlic-scented, caustic-yet-sweet examination of grief has since become one of the most prominent Emmy gluttons in recent history, and we can all hear its third season shouting “corner!” as we speak.

Round three of The Bear is gearing up for release next month, starting right from where last season left us off; namely, on a quintessentially Carmy Berzatto-coded note, in which the restaurant known as The Bear had about as good of a soft launch as it could have had (take that as you will) and Carmy still finding a way to be contagiously miserable by the end of it all.

By the looks of the show’s brand-new season 3 trailer, things are only going to continue escalating from here ⏤ but perhaps not on the most upward of trajectories.

The Bear season 3 official trailer is here, and it promises chaos

The scene is perfect: a rainy Chicago peering into the dark nooks and crannies of Carmy’s many abodes; the anxious voices of him, Sydney, and Richie alluding to whatever chaos is in store for the restaurant’s brain trust; the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scenes of all the genuinely heartwarming moments whose bespoke respites will inevitably give way to whatever four-dimensional emotional train wreck comes next. The Bear’s season 3 trailer promises another batch of dramatic episodes just as mouth-watering as the last, but there may be more calamity than ever in store for our merry band of misfits.

By the looks of things, The Bear’s public rollout is set to be marred by an unreasonable uptick in Carmy’s ambitions, which he tries to smooth over by making Sydney a co-owner, all while dealing with the fact that he whipped up an enormous batch of self-sabotage made especially for his relationship with Claire. And that’s just Carmy; everyone else has their own troubles on the horizon as they navigate their restaurant and/or restaurant-adjacent lifestyle.

Will Carmy start taking his happiness with Claire as seriously as the “non-negotiables” he’ll be prioritizing in season 3? How long and how hard will he and Sydney butt heads at the top of The Bear’s management food chain? Will Fak be pouring that water for the rest of eternity? We’ll find out when The Bear‘s third season drops its full lineup of new episodes exclusively on Hulu June 27.

