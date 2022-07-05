The best ‘Clone Wars’ episodes

The Clone Wars, despite being animated, is the best Star Wars TV series ever made, lasting 7 seasons (not to be confused with the 2003 micro-series of the same name). No other Star Wars show has lasted so long (you can check out our rankings of all Star Wars shows here). It set the mark to which all Star Wars series are measured and, despite debuting nearly 15 years ago, still stands out today. It’s impact on Star Wars canon is undeniable, so which are the best episodes out of the 133 made?

Here are the 20 best Clone Wars episodes…

20. Mystery of a Thousand Moons (#18, S1-E18, )

The only anecdote of a mysterious virus is on a planet that no one ever comes back from. Iego is that planet of no return, surrounded by a thousand moons, and Anakin and Obi-Wan journey there with no other option in a race against time as Ahsoka and others have contracted the virus and have just two days to live.

19. The Bad Batch (#122, S7-E1) – Season Premiere

This is the first appearance of the popular clone squad of which the episode is named after.

The clones are fighting a seemingly impossible-to-win battle on the planet Anaxes thanks to the always formidable Admiral Trench who seems to know their every move. Commander Cody responds by enlisting the help of Clone Force 99, known as the Bad Batch, due to their unusually different nature from other clones. They were created as a result of experimental genetic mutations that favorably enhance a certain unique ability within each of them. Collectively, they are a small group that works together using completely different tactics than any other troopers.

They aren’t necessarily a group that is usually welcomed by other clones, however. Nonetheless, they positively impact the battle, despite Commander Cody’s near death, and a new group of heroes is born. The entire story-arc is 4 episodes long, concluding with Unfinished Business (#125, S7-E4). They continue their adventures on their own series, The Bad Batch which just got renewed for a 2nd season that’s scheduled to begin airing later this year.

18. Sacrifice (#121, S6-E13) – Season Finale

The finale of the sixth season was thought to be the series finale at the time until Disney decided to complete unfinished episodes years later (thus was born season 7). This episode will certainly pull you in and would be ranked higher if not for it mostly being Yoda experiencing an illusion induced by Darth Sidious and Count Dooku. It’s obvious what he is experiencing isn’t real and he fights to remind himself as such, but he does see visions that change his perspective on the war.

17. Lair of Grievous (#10, S1-E10)

Jedi Knights Kit Fisto and Nahdar Vebb track fugitive Nute Gunray to the planet of Vassek. However, they walk into a trap called the home of General Grievous and their survival is suddenly in jeopardy.

16. Revenge (#88, S4-E22) – Season Finale

Darth Maul, accompanied by his brother Savage Opress, seeks his revenge on Obi-Wan Kenobi. That’s about all you really need to know to understand why this episode stands out, but adding to its greatness is the fact that Kenobi is surprisingly assisted in the duel by Asajj Ventress.

15. Tipping Points (#93, S5-E5)

This rebellion on Onderon is sometimes recognized as the inspiration for the rebel factions that would rise up against the future Empire. Here, the separatist king of Onderon is overthrown thanks to a rebel faction led by Saw Gerrera (later seen in Rogue One) and assisted by the Jedi. Lux Bonteri also becomes a part of the rebellion as seen in the preceding episodes. The victory comes at a high price, however, as Steela Gerrera, Saw’s sister, dies in the conflict.

Also worthy of note is the brief appearance in this episode by Hondo Ohnaka, which is quite amusing.

14. Revival (#89, S5-E1) – Season Premiere

The best premier to any Clone Wars season showcases Darth Maul and his brother, Savage Opress, working together to cause havoc (after dueling each other, that is) and attempting to recruit our favorite pirate, Hondo Ohnaka. Things don’t go smoothly for them, thanks to Obi-Wan Kenobi who ultimately finds himself dueling Maul and Savage. Not much else can be said without spoiling this episode, but if you watch the series in order then you’ll be pretty excited for the rest of the season.

13. Shades of Reason (#103, S5-E15)

The Death Watch team with Darth Maul and Savage Opress take over Mandalore. Duchess Satine is imprisoned, but then so is Maul as he is betrayed by Pre Vizsla, leader of Death Watch. Maul isn’t surprised, Vizsla is partly protecting himself since he doesn’t trust him and Maul indeed planned to betray him. The episode also features Bo-Katan, later appearing in The Mandalorian series. Before the episode ends, a major Clone Wars character will die and it will lead us into the best episode of the series.

12. Dooku Captured (#11, S1-E11)

This is the first ever appearance of pirate Hondo Ohnaka, arguably the most entertaining character of the series.

Hondo and his crew capture Count Dooku and then attempt to ransom him off to the Jedi. Obi-Wan and Anakin arrive on the planet of Florrum to negotiatie with Hondo, but things don’t exactly go smoothly.

This episode is fully appreciated with it’s sequel, The Gungan General.

11. Trespass (#15, S1-E15)

This one-shot episode sees Obi-Wan and Anakin investigate a base that is mysteriously destroyed on the planet of Orto Plutonia, a planet more well known for its moon of Pantora. Political intrigue plays a role on the snowy planet and as the snow falls more and more harshly, tensions rise as a battle threatens to break out.

10. Deception (#81, S4-E15)

The death of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Well, at least that’s what some characters thought because Kenobi actually faked his own death in order to succeed in a seemingly impossible mission, even hiding his plans from Anakin who mourns his passing. This later adds somewhat to the animosity that Skywalker develops towards Obi-Wan.

Kenobi then adapts an extreme disguise, literally transforming his face and his voice, helping him in his dangerous mission of infiltration. Enjoying this 4-part story arc completely depends on whether or not you buy into the method of transformation that Kenobi goes through in order to change his appearance. If you don’t buy it, you’ll likely be disappointed the rest of the way, but that won’t change the enjoyment of this first episode in the story arc.

9. The Wrong Jedi (#108, S5-E20) – Season Finale

The end of a 4-part story arc (beginning with Sabotage) Ahsoka Tano must stand trial for murder. She is expelled from the Jedi Order, but is later found to be innocent of the charges. Because of the lack of trust that her friends and mentors showed her, she decides to refuse their request for her to return to the Jedi Order and she leaves on her own, practically eliminating her from the series. Considering Ahsoka is arguably the main character of The Clone Wars, this shook the series and created a lot of uncertainty heading into season 6.

8. Death Trap (#42, S2-E20)

A young Boba Fett attempts to kill Jedi Master Mace Windu to avenge his father’s death (as seen in Attack of the Clones). The events of this first episode become the beginning of a 3-story arc that concludes the 2nd season. Although all the episodes of this story are worth your time, it’s this first episode that shows Boba’s attempt on Windu’s life.

7. Bounty (#86, S4-E20)

Boba Fett, still a kid and fresh out of escaping prison, leads a group of bounty hunters on a highly profitable mission on the planet Quarzite. They simply have to deliver a chest to the king, who is not far away, but they will certainly be attacked by Kage Warriors, a ninja-like group native to the planet who also desire the contents of the chest.

This is one of the episodes written by George Lucas’ daughter, Katie Lucas. It’s filled with great action and high entertainment and we even get to see a young Boba Fett in charge, but we also see the star of the episode, Asajj Ventress, as she temporarily becomes a part of Fett’s team also featuring Bossk and Dengar, both seen in The Empire Strikes Back.

6. Lightsaber Lost (#33, S2-E11)

Ahsoka Tano’s lightsaber is stolen and she eventually finds who has it, which triggers a chase around Coruscant.

The episode not only has an outstanding dive into the Coruscant underworld, but it’s also highlighted by the first appearance of elder Jedi Master Tera Sinube, whose methods practically steal the show.

5. Hunt for Ziro (#53, S3-E9)

One of the most underrated Star Wars characters, Quinlan Vos, makes his only appearance in the series (unless you count Yoda’s vision in the penultimate episode of season 6). Vos is a Jedi who doesn’t always follows the rules and here he teams up with Obi-Wan Kenobi to try and track down Ziro the Hutt, uncle of Jabba, who has broken out of prison.

Vos has a very unique ability to touch objects and know their history, including who else has touched them. Thus, he can play a crucial role in tracking down people, hence his assignment for this job.

This one-shot story concludes with a showdown between Cad Bane and the two Jedi. Pretty much everything about this episode is enjoyable and it will likely make you want to see more of Quinlan Vos, which thus far no Star Wars series or film has delivered on.

4. Rising Malevolence (#2, S1-E2)

Following the Clone Wars movie and the first episode of the show, this is where the Clone Wars series truly takes off.

A story about survival and the realization of a new Separatist weapon, this episode acts like its own mini-movie while also being the first of a must-see trilogy.

3. The Phantom Apprentice (#131, S7-E10)

Taking place during the events of Revenge of the Sith, this episode is the 2nd of a 4-episode arc that ends the series. Darth Maul begins to understand that Anakin Skywalker will become the new apprentice to Darth Sidious. He tells Ahsoka Tano this while trying to convince her to join him, but Ahsoka doesn’t believe much of what Maul says. The episode concludes with a dramatic duel between them.

2. The Lost One (#118, S6-E10)

This episode finally gives answers as to what happened to Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas, noted during Attack of the Clones as the Jedi who ordered the creation of the Clone Army at around the same time he was presumed dead.

It begins with Jedi Master Plo Kloon finding the lightsaber of Sifo-Dyas.

The investigation leads them to question Chancellor Palpatine, former Chancellor Vallorum (a nice surprise to see an appearance by Vallorum here, however briefly), and even the Pyke Syndicate.

The episode ends with an outstanding lightsaber duel between Count Dooku and his two favorite Jedi; Kenobi and Skywalker. Overall, this one-shot episode is excellent from beginning to end and finally reveals what happened to Sifo-Dyas while helping us understand the mystery behind the creation of the Clone Army.

1. The Lawless (#104, S5-E16)

A stunning episode that, despite not being a season finale, sees the death of two major characters from the series. This is even more surprising since it comes on the heels of another major character dying in the previous episode (the earlier mentioned Shades of Reason).

As if the episode isn’t outstanding enough, we get some other cool happenings such as Obi-Wan Kenobi meeting Bo-Katan and a duel between Palpatine and Darth Maul.

It should’ve been a movie. Then again, it’s just one reminder as to why The Clone Wars is the most groundbreaking Star Wars show of all-time.