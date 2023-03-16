The best dating shows you can binge watch now

We all love a guilty pleasure, and few things are more indulgent than watching strangers compete to find their twin flame on reality TV. From the binge-worthy to the cringe-worthy, there is something for everyone in the dating show genre. Shows like Love Island, Bachelor In Paradise, and 90 Day Fiancé are staples for fans who love basking in the drama of competition and romance. With ever-expanding concepts and a growing spirit of inclusion, there is no doubt that dating shows are here to stay. As a result, nobody can resist all the delicious drama that ensues. So, be sure to get your popcorn ready and prepare to obsess over our picks of the most titillating dating shows that are available to stream right now.

Bachelor in Paradise

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise is a delicious departure from the original franchise. Former contestants from the main show meet in a Mexican idyll where they may date each other freely instead of competing for the affection of one person. It has all the theatrics of the main show with the added spice of more relatable relationship challenges.

Viewers also get a chance to see what the contestants are like when they have an opportunity to pursue relationships in a more relaxing atmosphere. The show is also a reminder that there’s often something even better on the other side of a rejection. So, here’s to second chances!

Bachelor in Paradise is streaming on Hulu.

Too Hot To Handle

Is instant gratification more important than a long-term reward? That is the question Too Hot To Handle asks a group of 10 hedonistic contestants who struggle with impulse control and forming intimate relationships.

The show borrows its premise from “The Contest,” a hilarious episode of Seinfeld. For a grueling four weeks, the libidinous contestants must abstain from all forms of sexual pleasure to win $100,000, which they all share. The catch is that each time a contestant strays from the rules, it reduces the cash prize. It has all the makings of wonderfully captivating tension.

Don’t miss Too Hot To Handle on Netflix.

Are You the One?

For nine seasons, Are You The One? has harnessed the power of algorithms to find the perfect match for 20 singletons. The show is set in dream destinations like Hawaii, Spain, and the Caribbean. The contestants must work out who their ideal partners are to share an eye-popping $1 million prize. It’s a fun watch as it requires the participants to hone their sleuthing skills to the max. It became even more interesting when the show took a trailblazing turn in Season 8 by featuring LGBTQ+ and sexually fluid contestants.

Are You The One? airs on Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.

Love Island

The original iteration of Love Island features a gloriously hot collection of singletons isolated in a massive residence called The Villa. There’s ambition, temptation, and scheming. There is also a heaping dose of the absurd. The contestants’ activities are wittily narrated by Iain Stirling and monitored by ever-watchful cameras as they try not to get eliminated from the show. Love Island is interactive and allows fans to vote for their favorite contestants. Fans also get to vote for the winning couple in the show’s finale.

Season 9 of Love Island is hosted by Maya Jama and streaming on Hulu.

90 Day Fiancé

Few dating shows can match the intriguing pairings on 90 Day Fiancé. The series chronicles the journeys of real-life couples facing relatable relationship challenges. What makes it so utterly riveting are the colorful characters and complex relationship dynamics that come to light. There is no shortage of drama. Who can forget high-handed Angela Deem and her alarmingly passive partner Michael Ilesanmi?

Check out 90 Day Fiancé on Amazon Prime Video.

Love Is Blind

This dating show tests the adage that true love sees with the eyes of the heart. The result is the spellbinding interactions of singles who communicate with prospective mates through a wall without the distraction of physical appearances. Brave contests receive a chance to propose marriage based solely on the person’s character. Shockingly, some people are willing to give it try and the new couples go on a luxury holiday to get to know each other better. A camera crew follows the trajectory of their relationship leading up to the wedding to see whether or not they make it to the altar.

Watch Love Is Blind on Netflix.

MILF Manor

If you’re looking for a dating show that’s an in-depth exploration of the Oedipus Complex look no further! Eight single mothers aged 40 and beyond fly to sunny Mexico with their adult sons to participate in matchmaking with other mother-son teams at MILF Manor. Just when you think it couldn’t get more awful, the mothers and sons share rooms during the contest. The creep factor is so astronomical the show was dubbed “Freudian horror,” by critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Welp, here’s a dating show for the hate watchers.

MILF Manor airs on Sundays on TLC.

Singles Inferno

Single’s Inferno manages to mix the essential elements of a dating show with the castaway challenges of Survivor. Contestants are stranded on a scorching hot island called aptly called Inferno without electricity, running water, or Wi-Fi for eight days.

Their goal is to find a partner and win a luxury date at a resort called Paradise.

Sounds easy, right? Think again. Contestants must get to know each other without sharing personal details such as their age or occupation before they make it to Paradise. Singles who can’t charm their way over the information hurdle are left to languish in the sweltering heat of the island.

Singles Inferno is streaming on Netflix.

Cosmic Love

Cosmic Love features four singletons whose star signs represent fire, water, air, and earth in astrology. They meet a selection of potential mates based on astrological charts analyzed by Ophira Edut and Tali Edut.

Incredibly, the first season, which premiered in August 2022, produced successful relationships. Maybe our romantic destinies are written in the stars.

Cosmic Love is streaming on Prime Video.