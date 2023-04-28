The best episodes of ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ranked

From its intro that’s been meme’d to oblivion to the serious-toned and dark-themed stories, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is a series like NCIS but darker and focuses more on the topics that are just hard to talk about. From rape and pedophilia to racism and, of course, murder, Law & Order: SVU is known as the series that’s “ripped from the headlines,” and these are the 7 best of the best episodes.

7. Season 12, episode 3: “Behave”

Jennifer Love Hewitt makes a cameo appearance on “Behave” as Vicki, a woman who was reportedly raped and claimed that the same man has sexually attacked her on several occasions over the course of several years. What made this episode particularly memorable is the impact of Hewitt’s performance, especially when she delivered the lines “Now I’ll always know where you are. Be a good boy. Behave yourself” back to her assailant, freeing herself from fear and finally getting justice. “Behave” also features a really well-executed scene where she describes her past trauma.

6. Season 11, episode 12: “Shadow”

Guest starring Lost‘s Naveen Andrews as detective Ashok Ramsey from the Special Frauds Unit, “Shadow” begins with an affluent couple discovered dead in their bedroom, the apparent victims of a murder-suicide. Sarah Paulson appears as Anne, the grieving daughter of the couple. As Benson and Stabler dive deeper into the unlikely circumstances surrounding the deaths, they begin to see that all may not be as it originally appeared, and Anne is looking to be their main suspect. A standout for the chemistry between Benson and Ramsey, even though this was a Munich-free episode, “Shadow” made it to our list for getting our heart racing, thinking that Benson got shot, and mercifully, the “Lick my boot…LICK IT!” line that was so heavily touted in the NBC promo teases for this episode didn’t make it to the screen.

5. Season 6, episode 6: “Conscience”

In “Conscience,” Kyle McLachlan appears as Dr. Brett Morton, a psychotherapist and father of a child murdered by 13-year-old Jake O’Hara. Morton wants the teen who killed his son imprisoned after learning he is a psychopath with no remorse. As Jake’s trial progresses, he realizes that the court will treat the teenager kindly because he is a minor. Seeing that Jake will be released in five years and will likely kill again, Morton decides to take the law into his own hands. This episode will leave you speechless.

4. Season 5, episode 4: “Loss”

“Loss” begins with the rape and murder of an undercover federal agent investigating a brutal Colombian drug cartel. Rafael Zapata is arrested by the police while Alex Cabot is determined to make progress in the cartel member case despite the risks. The FBI takes over the investigation because she and her loved ones receive horrific death threats. This thrilling episode would be Cabot’s last.

3. Season 17, episode 23: “Heartfelt Passages”

Sgt. Mike Dodds’ final episode, “Heartfelt Passages,” continues the story of Gary Munson, a correctional officer accused of sexually abusing inmates at a women’s jail. His wife, who supported him throughout the claims, now believes the accusations against him after getting a positive STD test. Munson gets bail despite the prosecutors’ wishes.

Olivia goes to Munson’s house to help his wife escape before he returns, but it’s too late. Munson kidnaps his wife to prevent her from taking his kids. This leads to a violent police/armed shooter confrontation that ends in tragedy for a fan-favorite.

2. Season 6, episode 4: “Scavenger”

In “Scavenger,” the SVU hunts a serial killer who taunts them every step of the way. The perpetrator leads the police to a scene where a baby is found in a stroller with a message saying the baby’s mother has been kidnapped and challenging the police to find him. The murderer’s signature, “Rupert Daniel Kilmore,” leads investigators to a watchmaker and a local drug user, who provide them more pieces to a riddle that must be solved to save the life of the young mother, played by Elizabeth Franz.

1. Season 7, episode 3: “911”

Detective Benson receives a 911 call from a scared little girl named Maria in the mind-blowing episode “911.” The SVU doubts Maria’s claim of being kidnapped and held in a room alone but Benson recognizes this girl as a possible child pornography victim. However, as they learn more from the girl, they discover her gruesome situation.

Benson and the SVU hire the FBI to rescue the child after discovering that a sex trafficker bought her years earlier. Olivia follows her instincts despite what others say, and it pays off. It’s a thrilling watch, and the wit put of the writing makes it hands down the best episode of Law & Order SVU. Mariska Hargitay even won the Drama Primetime Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Drama for this episode.