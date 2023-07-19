Science fiction, the genre that tickles the imagination and encourages pondering the limitless possibilities of the great unknown, remains one of the best things about Apple TV Plus. The platform is like the new cool kid on the streaming block, embracing the sci-fi genre with a lineup of shows that mix mind-blowing storytelling with concepts that challenge the brain. The service offers a delightful playground for those who revel in pondering the “what if” scenarios, whether it’s dystopian futures, alternate realities, or even unimaginable space epics.

Each series invites viewers to enter unknown realms, forcing them to question their assumptions and view the human condition from a new perspective. However, with so many alternatives available, it can take time to know where to begin. This list, then, features the best science fiction shows on Apple TV Plus, all of which will transport you to exciting new worlds.

For All Mankind (2019 -)

A fascinating science fiction series, For All Mankind, debuted on Apple TV in November 2019. The show, which Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi developed, imagines a world where the space race continued indefinitely. The show’s premise hinges on the Soviet Union beating the United States to the moon, prolonging the Cold War and keeping the space race going for decades. The Space Race does not die down after the first lunar landing, driving the protagonists into more space research and, eventually, the colonization of the Moon and Mars. The story skillfully interweaves historical figures and events with fictional ones.

Fictional astronauts coexist with real-life heroes like Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in this alternate history of NASA. One exciting aspect of the show is that it tries to deal with societal issues. To challenge the racism and sexism of the time, it portrays a more diverse group of astronauts than was factually accurate at the time. For All Mankind closely examines the astronauts, engineers, and their families’ daily routines. It shows the triumph and the human cost of pushing forward in space exploration. Viewers get an inside look at the rivalries, friendships, stresses, and personal tolls of people who work to expand human knowledge of space and its possibilities.

See (2019 -2022)

The dystopian future of See, created by Steven Knight, is one in which a virus has wiped out most of humanity and rendered the remaining people blind. The story takes place centuries after this disaster when people learned to get by without sight. The inability to see has not stopped humans from communicating, hunting, building, and forming communities. At this point, the concept of vision has become a myth, a legend that people scarcely believe existed.

Jason Momoa plays the series’ lead character, the Alkenny tribe leader and gifted warrior Baba Voss. The story takes a surprising turn when Baba Voss’s wife gives birth to twins with the legendary ability to see. This development causes friction because some view the kids as a threat while others consider them a miracle. How people and communities would change and grow if they lost their sight is a central theme of See. It explores intriguing possibilities, like the evolution of language and the development of new ways of traveling and fighting. In this universe, the senses of smell, sound, touch, and taste take center stage.

Amazing Stories (2020)

Launched in March 2020, Amazing Stories is an anthology series remaking of the Steven Spielberg–created original from 1985. Each episode of Amazing Stories presents a standalone story, allowing for a broad range of narratives, characters, and settings. These stories frequently have fantastical or supernatural themes. The series’ episodes range from thrilling adventures and thought-provoking science fiction to poignant tragedies with a dash of magic, illustrating the show’s dedication to various storytelling techniques and tones.

Time travel, aliens, and the supernatural are just a few topics the show covers, with human emotions and experiences serving as a common thread throughout. Regarding production value, Amazing Stories stands out thanks to its top-notch visual effects, cinematography, and set designs. Several well-known actors guest starred in different episodes, adding to the show’s prestige and making it more enjoyable to watch.

Invasion (2021 -)

Invasion, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, takes a global look at how an alien invasion would affect us all and is set across multiple continents, providing a wide-reaching, multicultural exploration of such an event. The storyline takes a grounded, realistic approach to the science fiction genre, focusing not only on the spectacle of an extraterrestrial invasion but also on the human drama that such an event would undoubtedly cause. Different personalities in different corners of the world watch the events of the “invasion” unfold in their own unique ways.

The show devotes a lot of time to creating its characters so that viewers can identify with them and care about what happens to them as a result of their involvement with the alien occurrences. Just before the attack on Long Island, one of the key protagonists, Aneesha, learns of her husband’s infidelity. Aneesha’s emotional investment in the survival of her family, despite her husband’s betrayal, enriches the show overall. The aliens themselves don’t show up until later in the first season, but once they arrive, the tone of the show shifts to something more sinister and horror-oriented.

Foundation (2021 -)

Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov’s groundbreaking novel series, considered a classic in the science fiction canon. The story takes place millions of years in the future when a massive Galactic Empire rules the galaxy. As the empire shows indications of decadence and imminent collapse, the story follows a group of intellectuals trying to preserve knowledge. The Foundation is a collective of people working to compile all human knowledge to help future generations recover from the coming dark period.

The series’ plot is notoriously complex because of its time-and-space-hopping nature. Politics, religion, and the disintegration of society are examined, along with the resiliency of the human spirit. ‘Psychohistory,’ a fictional scientific subject created by Hari Seldon that allows him to foresee the future using math, plays a pivotal role in the plot. The series boasts impressive production value with stunning visual effects and grand world-building. In addition to Jared Harris as Hari Seldon and Lee Pace as Brother Day, the cast also features the talents of Lou Llobell as Gaal and Leah Harvey as Salvor.

Severance (2022 -)

The sci-fi psychological thriller series Severance centers on the activities of Lumon Industries, a company specializing in a groundbreaking process called “severance.” This process creates a wall in the mind between a worker’s professional and personal life. The first season of Severance explores the implications of this extreme measure by delving into dark and dystopian topics. Mark, the protagonist, is seen navigating his employment and developing an interest in the severance procedure during the episodes. Mark cannot cope with the loss of his wife and views severance as a way out of his anguish.

As the show unfolds, it becomes clear that Lumon Industries’ approach is far from ideal. The “innies,” or work selves of those who have undergone severance, live confined lives within Lumon Industries, devoid of joy and personal fulfillment. The company is portrayed as malicious, with a founder worshipped as a holy figure. At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series got 14 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette.

Dr. Brain (2021-Present)

Dr. Brain is based on a well-known webcomic from South Korea of the same name. Kim Jee-woon, a director renowned for his work in South Korean cinema with films like A Tale of Two Sisters and I Saw the Devil, penned and directed this live-action series. The show is Apple’s first original series in Korean. It premiered in 2021 to coincide with the launching of the streaming service in South Korea.

The protagonist of the science fiction thriller Dr. Brain is a talented scientist obsessed with finding new ways to access the brain’s consciousness and memories. His life turns upside down when his family dies in a mysterious accident. He then uses his skills to access his family’s brains and figure out what happened. The problem is that it starts getting harder and harder for him to distinguish those recollections from his own. The series takes viewers on an exciting ride of mystery and intrigue.

Snoopy in Space (2019-2021)

Snoopy in Space is a charming animated series based on Charles M. Schulz’s classic Peanuts comic strip featuring fan favorites like Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the gang. In the show, the beagle achieves his lifelong ambition to become an astronaut. After accompanying a school field trip to NASA with Woodstock, Snoopy finds himself selected for a top-secret space mission. Snoopy and his pals then go on a series of adventures as they journey to the stars.

The series is an excellent example of how entertainment and education can go hand in hand. It successfully captures the endearing humor and heart of the Peanuts brand while incorporating a contemporary animation style. The show also contains an educational component, explaining NASA’s work and introducing the concept of space exploration to kids. Moreover, Snoopy in Space is an animated series that people of all ages can enjoy.

Shining Girls (2022)

The Shining Girls TV show is an exciting adaptation of Lauren Beukes’s best-selling novel. The show is set in Chicago in the 1990s, and it chronicles the struggles of newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi. When Kirby is brutally attacked by a serial killer named Harper, who can travel through time, her life turns dark. Having escaped unharmed, Kirby decides to investigate the incident and find her attacker.

As Kirby delves deeper into her investigation, she must confront the trauma and violence she has endured. The show examines trauma and gendered violence, highlighting the long-term effects of such experiences on survivors. The story revolves around Kirby’s grit and will as she faces a perverted reality and fights to take her life back from her assailant. Elisabeth Moss gives a riveting portrayal of Kirby Mazrachi, expertly conveying the complexity of the character’s conflicting traits of strength and fragility.

Silo (2023-)

The post-apocalyptic setting of Silo provides the backdrop for an exciting dystopian drama series. The show, based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling novel, follows the survivors of a global catastrophe as they seek refuge in a secret underground silo. The Silo is a closed community with its own set of norms and social order. The series focuses on The Silo’s resident lead character, a brilliant mechanic named Juliette. When a string of unexplained deaths occurs, she begins to investigate. Because of her inquisitive nature, Juliette discovers a sinister secret that The Silo’s leaders have kept hidden for decades, if not centuries.

As Juliette digs deeper, she discovers that The Silo’s rulers have been using deception to keep the populace under their thumb. The murders were not accidental but were planned to prevent witnesses from speaking out. Juliette, accompanied by a band of rebels, sets out on a dangerous mission to inform the rest of The Silo’s population of the truth. They face several obstacles, including internal power struggles, betrayals, and the cold, brutal world outside.