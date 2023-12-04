‘The best time of my Bachelor life’: What is Gerry Turner’s favorite memory from ‘The Golden Bachelor?’

While there are dozens to choose from, Gerry Turner said that this moment trumps all of the others...

With the inaugural season filming in August, premiering in September, and concluding in November, The Golden Bachelor has been a long time coming. Needless to say, the wait was worth it, with Gerry Turner finding his perfect match for the second time in the one and only Theresa Nist, after tragically losing his wife and high school sweetheart after 43 years of marriage — how sweet is that?

Following the same format as the rest of the shows within Bachelor Nation (with the exception of Bachelor In Paradise),The Golden Bachelor is a spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, bringing together a group of senior citizens for a second chance at love. Staying true to the classics — one-on-one dates, group dates, rose ceremonies, and more — fans of The Bachelor franchise loved The Golden Bachelor, and so did Gerry Turner himself.

With The Golden Bachelor being the adventure of a lifetime, Gerry made dozens of memories during his time as the lead of the inaugural season — from participating in a flash mob, to traveling to Costa Rica to getting engaged and beyond — but what did he pinpoint as his overall favorite moment?

Photo via ABC/Disney

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Gerry Turner answered 20 burning questions about his life — from his celebrity crush, to his guilty pleasure, to his hidden talent and beyond — and one of said questions was about his favorite memory from The Golden Bachelor.

“My favorite part of being on The Golden Bachelor was the first night,” Gerry gushed, prior to diving into the details.

The 72-year-old continued, “My kids kept asking me how I would stay awake past 10 PM. At 7:30 AM the next morning, I had to be pulled away from the mansion. Meeting all 22 of the women as they got out of the limos was the best time of my Bachelor life.”

Fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream The Golden Bachelor now, including the very first night, via Hulu — the inaugural season is truly a must-see!