Ever since the last movie in the sequel trilogy concluded the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars fans have been patiently waiting to see where the Mouse House will take the movie franchise next. What the company settled on instead is something that no one could have predicted back in 2015 when The Force Awakens originally came out.

Disney has realized the golden rule when it comes to the galaxy far, far away, something hidden in plain sight but quite effective once you figure it out. It’s that the legacy of George Lucas’s film saga and its impact on cinema is simply too big to live up to, but that doesn’t mean that other creators can’t chime in with their own unique tapestries across different storytelling mediums.

That’s probably the reason why most Star Wars games, TV shows, and even books have enjoyed relative success over the past four decades, whereas the films always end up polarizing the audience and generating controversy. That has also been the case with The Mandalorian and the latest Book of Boba Fett by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The return of Boba Fett to live-action, and in his own series, no less, has hyped up a lot of fans again, though the process of producing stuff like that never gets any easier for Lucasfilm. Last night, the show’s cinematographer Dave Klein appeared on Kevin Smith’s YouTube channel and talked about the challenges of working on a Star Wars project.

“The biggest challenge is getting jaded towards Star Wars,” He revealed. “It hasn’t happened yet. I’ve been here for two years… Well, I got to tell you, the first time I was ever in a Star Destroyer hallway, shooting Stormtroopers, I was 12 years old again. I told this story on the set. Because I actually had that Boba Fett special edition. The one that is probably worth $20,000 now. I had that one, where I sent the General Mills boxtops in with a check for $3.35 or whatever it was. They promised it was going to have the rocket that shoots out of the back. It shows up, and that rocket is glued in. I blew it all to hell when I was making a 16 mm stop-animation film.”

I guess when you really are a Star Wars fanboy and get to be hands-on with everything behind the scenes, the magic can lose its touch. Though fortunately for us, that hasn’t been the case for Klein so far – let’s hope it stays that way!