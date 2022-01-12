‘The Book of Boba Fett’ just brought back the best Star Wars monster

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett‘s third episode

The Book of Boba Fett is showing that becoming Tatooine’s new crime lord isn’t as simple as blasting the guy on the throne and taking his spot. You’ve got to command respect and inspire fear and Lord Fett just got one hell of a way to do the latter.

Midway through the episode, Fett was attacked in his sleep by Wookiee mercenary Black Krrsantan. Soon after the Hutt twins arrived to apologize, revealing they’d jumped the gun and were leaving the planet as another crime syndicate has a claim on Tatooine. To show that they were truly sorry they apologized with an incredible gift: a Rancor calf and its trainer (played by Danny Trejo!).

The scene that followed will delight longtime Star Wars fans and promises an awesome moment to come. Danny Trejo explained to Fett that Rancors are emotionally complex creatures, only fight when threatened, and that they imprint on the first person they see.

Fett instantly feels a bond with the creature and pets it, though really perks up when Trejo’s character says that it’s possible to ride a Rancor. In a sly reference to his 1978 animated debut in the Star Wars Holiday Special Fett says he’s ridden bigger creatures before and is confident he can master this one.

All this has got to be leading to a killer action scene in which Fett rides his Rancor buddy into action, a sight which should provide the respect and fear he needs to rule. Here’s hoping Trejo and his Rancor play a huge part in the remaining four episodes. Let’s get this little guy fed and trained up!