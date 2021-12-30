‘The Book of Boba Fett’ may have introduced a trans character

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiered yesterday, introducing us to many new characters sure to give Boba Fett and Fennec Shand a hard time. But it’s a nameless background character that has caught the attention of fans who are curious about the gender of Twi’leks.

We won’t be discussing any plot details, but we will drop some new character and locations names. Read ahead at your own discretion.

In Garsa Fwip’s cantina in Mos Espa, we are briefly shown two characters credited as “Twi’lek servers.” The yellow Twi’lek is played by Andrea Bartlow while the green Twi’lek—who initially garnered some attention for his shirtless appearance—is played by Marlon Aquino.

Images of the green Twi’lek have gone around on Twitter, accompanied by trans flag emojis and spoiler warnings.

wait pause hang on wait up 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/e0EZb38bHI — en @ boba fett, sands and stars💫 (@sandstarbound) December 29, 2021

Even if you’re a Star Wars nerd, you might be wondering what exactly has some fans thinking the character is trans. Well, let’s talk about Twi’lek biology.

Native to the planet Ryloth, Twi’lek grow prominent lekku, or head tails. But they have another unique and gendered feature—their ears. In a 2015 Rebels Recon interview, Lucasfilm Story Group member and expert of all things Star Wars Pablo Hidalgo said “Male Twi’leks have lobed ears like you and I, but females have cones.”

If you look closely at the green Twi’lek you’ll notice they also have cone ears like notable Twi’leks Hera Syndulla and Aayla Secura.

The little detail has some fans ecstatic. One tweet reads: “i Will be so very emotional over the lil green gentleman and his very obvious cone ears that i can’t even take an unblurred screencap apparently”

i don't know if this was the intent or not??? i mean it probably wasn't but i don't even care, i Will be so very emotional over the lil green gentleman and his very obvious cone ears that i can't even take an unblurred screencap apparently — en @ boba fett, sands and stars💫 (@sandstarbound) December 29, 2021

The character has been read as a trans man given their appearance. Naturally, the top surgery jokes are coming in.

Bacta works miracles for top surgery scars https://t.co/k9gKdJcG7d — Melz Loves Murder Droid. (@chop_watch) December 29, 2021

Another speculated on gender affirming care for Twi’leks, wondering if there are ear surrgeries or, as one tweet puts it: “The true top surgery”

Now I am wondering if Twileks can get gender affirming ear surgery.



The true top surgery. https://t.co/Ql0Fx3Ne7K — James D'Amato (@OneShotRPG) December 29, 2021

And while some are unsure if it was an intentional choice in costuming or an oversight, a keen eyed viewer pointed out how we’ve seen Twi’leks play with gender before.

Solo gave us a musician making a “playful choice” w/ gender. Did Book of Boba Fett give us a trans man? It’s an extremely minor role but there’s no way this was a mistake twice so recently?#BookofBobaFett #bookofbobafettspoilers https://t.co/dIrMAhsi37 pic.twitter.com/zkfSB1udsA — A One Hat Town (@aonehattown) December 29, 2021

The Book of Boba Fett continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.