‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star says they would have done some things “a little bit different”

The Book of Boba Fett failed to meet fans expectations, despite being one of the most anticipated shows for Disney Plus. And looking back at it, even one of the series’ stars has admitted they would have done some things differently.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Temuera Morrison who played Boba Fett shared his thoughts on the project, working with the team, and simply being a part of the Mandalorian family.

“Now that I’m looking back at it, I don’t know, it’s just one of those things. Things are great when you look back, but there are some things I may have done a little bit different. But again, just for me to work with Jon and be part of the Mandalorian family [has] just been quite phenomenal, really.”

It isn’t clear exactly what details the actor would like to change about the series though in the past the star did suggest that the character Boba Fett had too much dialogue during the series tarnishing his mystique.

While there are some things he would change, one thing that he wouldn’t is cast on the show. Speaking about the cast, the star specifically praised his time working with Ming-Na Wen, who played Fennec Shand, Boba Fett’s closest companion.

“Feeling the love from all the fans, feeling that we’ve done something good and the reaction I’ve been getting from the fans is overwhelming. [I’m] very proud, and just grateful for the wonderful opportunity to play Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, to work with Ming-Na. We had a wonderful chemistry. It was so easy to work with her. She had been my confidant and it was really a duo effort.”

While it may have had a slow start, The Book of Boba Fett came to a fulfilling close in its later episodes. If you haven’t seen the series yet, it’s available in its entirety on Disney Plus.