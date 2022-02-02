‘The Book of Boba Fett’ teases conflict between Jedi and Mandalorians

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6

This week’s The Book of Boba Fett will give Star Wars fans a lot to debate. The sixth episode – ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’ – continued the show’s transformation into The Mandalorian and developed the dangling plot lines at the end of its season two finale.



What followed were lengthy and incredibly cool sequences in which Luke Skywalker passed on his Jedi training to Grogu, with his teaching style strongly informed by the way Yoda taught him on Dagobah. Din Djarin had arrived to check up on him, though was persuaded not to meet him as it would have distracted him from his lessons. As such, Djarin simply left his gift of a Beskar chainmail vest and departed for Tatooine.

But the episode ended with Luke offering Grogu a stark choice. He revealed Din’s gift of armor, then unveiled Yoda’s Lightsaber and places it next to the chainmail and tells Grogu he can only choose one. If he picks the Lightsaber, he commits himself to the Jedi Order and may never see Din again. If he picks the armor, he can return to Din, but he’ll be forsaking the way of the Jedi.

This is perfectly in keeping with the traditions of the Jedi Order, which require Padawans to forsake those they love in order to devote themselves to the Force. However, Luke is unwittingly heading down the same path that turned Anakin to the Dark Side, as the Jedi order suppressing his secret love for Padmé gave the Emperor the emotional ammunition to manipulate him. The choice also hints at the history of conflict between the Jedi Order and Mandalorians, whose philosophies directly contradict one another.

Adding more tension to Grogu’s choice is that we know Luke’s Jedi academy is doomed. If Grogu stays to train he stands a very real chance of dying at the hands of Kylo Ren as he turns to the Dark Side. However, I’m hoping he’ll find a third way that unites his Jedi and Mandalorian past, prevents future conflict, and sees him return to Din’s side for The Mandalorian‘s third season.

