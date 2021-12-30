‘The Book of Boba Fett’ used new footage for that cameo scene

The Book of Boba Fett finally kicked off on Disney Plus this week, as The Mandalorian spinoff show’s pilot episode launched on Wednesday. Just as you expect from the premiere of a series all about the eponymous fan favorite, the Robert Rodriguez-directed installment was packed with callbacks and references to please the fans. Not least, an opening flashback to Boba’s beginnings in Attack of the Clones.

The Boba Fett pilot kicks off with the bounty hunter in a Bacta tank dreaming of his origins, the moment when he held his father’s helmet as a child — a moment we originally saw in the second chapter of the prequel trilogy. Those who were paying close attention, though, may have noticed that the version of this scene in Book was not simply lifted from Episode II.

As pointed out by the Star Wars Visual Comparison Twitter account, it was recreated using unused Attack of the Clones footage. As well as one original shot.

Boba's flashback in #BookofBobaFett to "Attack of the Clones" is new footage and not from the final cut of #AotC. It appears to be an unused crane shot from the original photography of @Daniel_Logan, with an insert shot of Jango's helmet of undermined origin. pic.twitter.com/jo62zIovgc — Star Wars Visual Comparisons (@StarWarsVisComp) December 29, 2021

Fan detectives discovered that a Young Boba stand-in performer had been hired specifically for the over-the-shoulder shot of the boy clone staring at Jango Fett’s helmet. Attack of the Clones star Daniel Logan then confirmed this was the case.

You are correct, the over the shoulder shot is new. — Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) December 29, 2021

Logan later clarified that this was the only new shot created for this flashback, with the rest of the BoBF scene coming from the 2000 shoot.

***SPOILER ALERT**

Don't scroll any further if you don't want any #TheBookofBobaFett spoilers.



You have been warned.



B

O

B

A



F

E

T

T



L

I

V

E

S

!



That particular over the shoulder shot is new. The rest of young #BobaFett is from the 2000 shoot in Australia. https://t.co/YbW136JOH5 — Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) December 30, 2021

While most of this flashback was made up of unseen Episode II material, the fact that they went to the trouble of creating this new shot is intriguing. It’s possible that this is just a brief snippet of a bigger recreation of the Clone Wars era. If that’s the case, that means we may get further flashes to Boba’s childhood in future episodes, with Temuera Morrison perhaps reprising his role as Jango. That’s just speculation, but it’s clear that the series is going to be flashback-heavy.

The Book of Boba Fett continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.