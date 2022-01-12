‘The Book of Boba Fett’ viewers in bits after tragic chapter 3 scenes
This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett chapter 3.
The Book of Boba Fett viewers are in bits after this week’s third episode of the hit Star Wars show took a tragic turn. The previous two episodes had featured heavy flashbacks to the titular character’s time living among the Tusken Raiders as he recuperated from his near-death ordeal in the Sarlaac pit, with Fett pitching himself as their champion and protecting them from harm.
In episode 3, “The Streets of Mos Espa”, further flashbacks see Fett venture into Mos Eisley to argue for the Tuskens’ claim on their land. When he returns to their camp, however, he discovers it burned to the ground, with the whole community dead. A mournful Boba lights a funeral pyre for his fallen friends, with one particularly moving shot depicting him throwing his young Tusken friend’s stick onto the flames.
While many had guessed that the Tuskens were going to meet a dark fate in this episode, their deaths came as no less of a blow and fans have been venting their emotions on Twitter.
On a more serious note, the Tusken massacre has left a lot of folks very angry, with some blasting the plot development as “unnecessary” and “regressive.” It looks like we’ve found this year’s “Grogu ate Frog Lady’s eggs” controversy.
On the other hand, some are seeing the funny side.
And the award for understatement of the year goes to…
The deeper exploration of Tusken culture in the past two eps had been highly praised, so it’s understandable that some fans are feeling betrayed that the series has now reverted to treating the raiders as cannon fodder. That said, the Tuskens’ deaths are likely what motivates Fett to take over Tatooine’s underworld in the first place, so he may end up getting justice for their murders.
The Book of Boba Fett continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.