‘The Book of Boba Fett’ viewers in bits after tragic chapter 3 scenes

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett chapter 3.

The Book of Boba Fett viewers are in bits after this week’s third episode of the hit Star Wars show took a tragic turn. The previous two episodes had featured heavy flashbacks to the titular character’s time living among the Tusken Raiders as he recuperated from his near-death ordeal in the Sarlaac pit, with Fett pitching himself as their champion and protecting them from harm.

In episode 3, “The Streets of Mos Espa”, further flashbacks see Fett venture into Mos Eisley to argue for the Tuskens’ claim on their land. When he returns to their camp, however, he discovers it burned to the ground, with the whole community dead. A mournful Boba lights a funeral pyre for his fallen friends, with one particularly moving shot depicting him throwing his young Tusken friend’s stick onto the flames.

While many had guessed that the Tuskens were going to meet a dark fate in this episode, their deaths came as no less of a blow and fans have been venting their emotions on Twitter.

#TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers

.

.

.

I REFUSE TO BELIEVE THAT'S THE TUSKEN KID'S STICK 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bkwnX0tzGo — e 🛡 TBOBF eve (@clonehumor) January 12, 2022

#TheBookOfBobaFett spoiler

–

–

–

–

that tusken scene BROKE ME you don't understand– pic.twitter.com/Nl0bXH3Vav — maria (@zaddylorian) January 12, 2022

// #TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

I had a feeling that the tusken raider story would end in a tragedy… pic.twitter.com/QXNnlFdDbf — mel misses din (@pedroistherapy) January 12, 2022

On a more serious note, the Tusken massacre has left a lot of folks very angry, with some blasting the plot development as “unnecessary” and “regressive.” It looks like we’ve found this year’s “Grogu ate Frog Lady’s eggs” controversy.

// TBOBF SPOILERS // the book of boba fett spoilers // #TheBookOfBobaFett

–

–

–

–

i’m extremely disappointed in the tusken treatment this episode. it was unnecessary and predictable. did not like it one bit. — sage⁵⁰¹ 🔅 tbobf era + SPOILERS (@sagebeifong) January 12, 2022

#thebookofbobafett spoilers and thoughts

–

–

–

overall it wasn't a bad episode. it built up tension for future episodes very well. but the tusken village thing was fucked up no matter what lens you look at it through. it was completely unnecessary AND regressive — eli 🫐 3781 nuso esvaless days (@skywalkerthrawn) January 12, 2022

#TheBookOfBobaFett i truly hope they're setting up for something big because this episode felt kinda meh. I mean Black k is awesome but it feels like he was held back and seeing a ****** is awesome but I'm really disappointed in how the tusken raiders ended up. — wolf. (@Princez2593) January 12, 2022

On the other hand, some are seeing the funny side.

#TheBookOfBobaFett chapter 3 spoilers

•

•

•



Anakin after hearing the biker gang killed the Tusken Raiders#BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/yX1PEgimiw — peep (@TheGeekyPeep) January 12, 2022

And the award for understatement of the year goes to…

Tusken Raiders just can’t catch a break can they? #TheBookOfBobaFett — ᦔꪖꪀꪀꪗ 🤟🏻 (@D4NNY_F0X) January 12, 2022

The deeper exploration of Tusken culture in the past two eps had been highly praised, so it’s understandable that some fans are feeling betrayed that the series has now reverted to treating the raiders as cannon fodder. That said, the Tuskens’ deaths are likely what motivates Fett to take over Tatooine’s underworld in the first place, so he may end up getting justice for their murders.

The Book of Boba Fett continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.