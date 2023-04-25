‘The Boys’ bringing its gnarliest episodes to the big screen in a test of stomachs everywhere

With filming for the fourth season having wrapped just under two weeks ago, The Boys will be back in town before we know it, primed and ready to deliver another round of depraved, provocative shenanigans from Hughie, Butcher, and the rest of the electrifying ensemble.

Even though The Boys is the antithesis to what we perceive as superhero media, it’s celebrating National Superhero Day in one of the biggest ways possible, with Prime Video gearing up to screen all of season 3 at the Amazon-owned Culver Theater starting on Friday, April 28.

Starting at 9am PT on April 28, the Culver Theater (located in Culver City, California) will air all eight episodes of season 3 of The Boys, followed by a second screening the next day on Saturday, April 29. The first screening, however, has the added luxury of a Q&A with cast and crew members of the show.

Among the available snacks are octopus gummies, and if you know, you know.

Based on Garth Ennis’ comic series of the same name, The Boys follows a band of insurgents who seek to put superheroes, many of whom house dangerous god complexes, in their place.

It’s hard to say what’s next in store for the gang ahead of season 4; with Butcher suffering from what’s effectively superpower cancer, the notorious Victoria Neuman gunning for more marked political power, Annie officially joining up with The Boys, and Homelander’s son well on his way to being radicalized, there will be no shortage of gore-soaked drama for the titular team to deal with, and we stand at the ready for any news on a release date.

Registration for the Culver Theater screening of The Boys season three can be found here.