Everyone is taking shots at Morbius including the social media team behind Amazon’s The Boys who poked fun at the film’s most recent theatrical run.

In a post to the show’s in-universe Vought International social media page, it joked that Dawn of the Seven, a film that exists within the world of The Boys, would be headed back to theaters.

Fans could get a discounted ticket to this film by using the code “ITS-MAEVIN-TIME” a parody of the viral Morbius meme “It’s Morbin Time”.

“#DawnOfTheSeven is back! Despite still being in theaters, we heard all of your tweets and will be re-releasing the film this week! Don’t miss your chance to re-live all the action: use code ITS-MAEVIN-TIME to get a discount on your second ticket until June 30.”

#DawnOfTheSeven is back! Despite still being in theaters, we heard all of your tweets and will be re-releasing the film this week! Don’t miss your chance to re-live all the action: use code ITS-MAEVIN-TIME to get a discount on your second ticket until June 30. pic.twitter.com/Mqh7yhc4T5 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 12, 2022

Morbius recently made its second theatrical run for one weekend only attempting to capitalize on the viral meme notoriety of the film. Unfortunately for Sony, this didn’t pan out as intended and the movie only garnered $85,000 over the weekend despite launching in over 1000 theaters.

As for The Boys, the show is currently airing its third season, maintaining the franchise’s high critic praise and boasting its own 96 percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. New episodes of the series are available on Prime Video each Friday.

For those who missed their chance to see Morbius while it was in theaters, the movie is now available to purchase or rent digitally on iTunes, Google Play, and other VOD services.