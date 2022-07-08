‘The Boys’ has ‘Stranger Things’ running scared on the streaming charts

Amazon’s hit series The Boys has shot up into the chart sitting alongside the big players in Nielsen streaming rankings in the same week that Marvel premiered their latest Disney Plus series, but neither took the top spot.

According to the Nielsen streaming rankings cited by The Hollywood Reporter, The Boys was the second most-streamed show between the dates of June 6 and June 12. Taking first place during this time was none other than Netflix’s goliath original series Stranger Things after launching the first part of season four during these dates.

In total, Stranger Things drew in viewers for more than 4.23 billion minutes collectively during that time a number than dwarfed The Boys’ still impressive viewership of 919 million.

Ms. Marvel premiered with just 249 million minutes watched during that time taking the 10th spot on the list falling short of many Netflix originals and even another Disney Plus series. Obi-Wan Kenobi was the most successful show on Disney Plus during this time garnering 682 million minutes watched and placing fifth on the rankings.

While it’s not surprising that Stranger Things reigned supreme it is made more impressive given that the show’s drop of episodes came the week prior. It is worth noting that due to these rankings being based on minutes watched, the drop of multiple long episodes does skew things in favor of the Netflix original series.

This also played in favor of The Boys which dropped three episodes days prior to the rankings timeframe. While Ms. Marvel may have only placed tenth, the show only dropped a single episode when premiering on Disney Plus which hindered its ability to curate minutes watched.

Despite this, it is impressive to see the success of The Boys as it took a well-earned spot at the top of the rankings for its return.