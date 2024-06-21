‘The Boys’ just got a new Supe, and it’s the last person you’d expect

We’re halfway through The Boys as of yesterday, much to the dismay of the eponymous mercenaries themselves, as things have only gone from bad to worse in their bid to neuter the iron grip that Vought has on the United States.

Indeed, Starlight’s rage-induced assault on Firecracker was captured in 4K for the world to see, Frenchie’s confession to Colin about murdering his family went about as well as you’d expect such a conversation to go, and the soil of Homelander’s sadism is as fertile as ever. Indeed, the uphill battle just got a whole lot steeper.

And as if all that weren’t enough, Hughie is still dealing with some severe family drama on top of it all, and now that his dad is awake from his coma, it’s about to enter a whole new echelon. Oh, and he probably has superpowers now, too.

Indeed, Hughie Campbell Sr. overcame his stroke-induced, potentially life-ending health issues with the help of Compound V, which Hughie’s mother served up to him without Hughie’s permission. And while there’s some relief to be had in the wake of his consciousness, there’s no way this ends well, especially after we all saw what the temporary version of the drug did to Butcher medically and Hughie psychologically (not to mention the fact that this is The Boys we’re talking about).

As for what powers Hughie Sr. could develop (assuming brain cancer-esque tragedy doesn’t strike immediately), the safest bet is that they’ll be similar to Hughie’s former power of teleportation, since Ryan took after Homelander, Maverick after Translucent, and Andre Anderson after Polarity. But, as we saw with Luke and Sam in Gen V, the same powerset doesn’t always run in the family, so the truly best answer to this question is; wait and see.

The Boys season four is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Thursday until the season finale on July 18. A fifth season, which will also be its last, has been confirmed.

