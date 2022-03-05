With The Boys: Diabolical going down an absolute blast with critics and early viewers, the potential for spinoff series in the comic book world of sinister Supes and their vigilante adversaries has increased exponentially. In fact, judging by what executive producer Evan Goldberg recently told Variety, they’re currently going back and forth with a lot of ideas, and some of them will definitely see the light of day.

“We’re talking about spinoffs all the time,” He said. “We’re working on numerous different ideas. Some will not happen, some will. But I think we got more franchising to do. We can grow.”

Right now, fans are patiently waiting on the third season of the main series, which will continue to chronicle the storyline from The Boys comic series. The Karl Urban-led show will probably conclude with a definitive clash between The Seven and Billy Butcher’s gang of misfits, though the fictional world at large will presumably remain mostly intact if the showrunners are already planning prequel or sequel spinoff projects.

One of the great things about Diabolical is how unhinged the 10-minute anthology episodes can really get, going well above what the original series could do in terms of mature themes and gory elements. In fact, as producer Seth Rogen explains, the crew had to actively make the spinoff even more disturbing to watch because when they translated the scripts to animation, it didn’t quite get there in terms of being as vulgar and manic as they’d pictured it.

What’s so funny is, we actually had to make it so much more gory than we thought we were going to, because when we wrote it, it was gruesome — but then you saw it in animation and we were like, ‘Oh, it’s not that gross actually,’ because that’s what you’re used to seeing in children’s animation all the time. We actually had to really ratchet it up once we got back the first cut because it almost just looks like an actual Looney Tunes cartoon.

You can now watch all eight episodes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical on Prime Video.