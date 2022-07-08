Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys season three, episode eight.

The Boys has always been the kind of television show to not take itself too seriously, even at crucial story points such as the one we sat through during today’s season three finale. It should hardly come off as a surprise, then, that many fans have been having an absolute field day with all the funny moments in the episode and even hunting for other ironies that might give them a good chuckle.

Spoilers to follow.

If you were expecting to see that big fight between Homelander, Billy Butcher, and Soldier Boy, then the last episode doesn’t disappoint, even though things might not necessarily go down the way you predicted them to.

I mean, Butcher and Homelander barely lay a hand on each other, with the episode instead shifting its developmental focus on side characters such as Black Noir, Queen Maeve, and even Petite Hughie. But since you wouldn’t have the patience to read a thorough recap of the finale, here’s a spoilers image panel that explains everything in a brief, albeit confusing manner.

And here’s one that perfectly sums up the relationship dynamic between Soldier Boy and Homelander after learning that they’re father and son.

Resumo final de the boys, capitão pátria e Soldier boy#TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/gWmPpS1u6y — 𝙰𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚘  (@Adrianob2c) July 8, 2022

Let’s not forget the real star of this episode: Ashley’s wig.

And seriously, is anyone going to talk about that Queen Maeve and MM moment?

when maeve put her nasty feet up on mm coffee table #TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/TgSAR6DzAP — jo (@filmmakerjo) July 8, 2022

While we’re at it, we should probably mention the octopus in the room…

glad they mentioned the elephant in the room #TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/tiPMu0TCJj — lay (@loverdeans) July 8, 2022

If you think you’ve seen Ryan’s smug expression at the end of the episode somewhere before, it’s because you have. This isn’t going to end well.

Let’s also give a shoutout to all the meta-references in the episode.

You can stream all eight episodes of The Boys season three on Prime Video now.