‘The Boys’ season 4 finds ‘crazy’ promotion as Jonathan Majors voluntarily becomes its unlikely candidate

The sting of being dumped by another superhero franchise must still be fresh.

Though the WGA strike is over in every sense of the word, Eric Kripke is yet to reveal the exact release date of The Boys season 4 in 2024 after withholding the revelation of the same. But that is not stopping Jonathan Majors from becoming its new “supe.”

Before you jump to any conclusion — no, Majors is not set to join the Amazon Prime series in any capacity. In the wake of his partial conviction in the assault case filed by his ex-girlfriend, the actor has only lost projects, the biggest being fired by Marvel Studios as its prime Phase 5 and 6 villain.

But the Creed star is all set to break his silence over the after-effects of the trial. After keeping mum and shying away from making public statements directly, Majors is now set to put forward his side of the story in the upcoming episode of Good Morning America on Jan. 8, 2024. And the announcement of the same has social media in stitches because as far as they are concerned, Majors’ interview will be life imitating art — as in, he has been crowned the real world’s The Deep, a narcissistic superhero who finally made his comeback in the Seven in season 3 after making multiple dramatic appearances on the corporate-owned channel VNN.

this The Deep on every season of the boys pic.twitter.com/F4X6h84uBi — imi (@imifaes) January 6, 2024

For some, it is just another Vought exclusive…

I almost don't believe the editing and voice over for the Jonathan Majors interview is real. It really is like a scene from The Boys. pic.twitter.com/jUiEOLueCG — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) January 6, 2024

While The Boys’ Supes are fictional, the problems and corruption depicted in the show find inspiration in some very real-world issues. And fans are sure that nothing is stopping its writers from picking some pointers from Majors’ upcoming interview.

the boys season 4 getting a rewrite as we speak to include a scene like this https://t.co/9G0FxKPvfQ — xan 🔮 (playing ragnarok) (@GokuShill) January 6, 2024

the boys s4 promotion is crazy 😭 — jotman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) January 6, 2024

Will Majors manage to increase the number of people who are still willing to support him after the court verdict with this interview? Who knows. But The Boys season 4 is certainly getting a lot of hype without Amazon Prime having to shell out a single dime for promotions.