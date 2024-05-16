‘The Boys’ Season 5 release window, cast, and more

Fans of Prime Video’s The Boys have reason to celebrate, as the show was renewed for Season 5 before the fourth season’s premiere.

Recommended Videos

The Boys is the brainchild of Eric Kripke, who previously created the long-running series Supernatural. The show is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Since its debut in 2019, The Boys has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase for its dark humor, graphic violence, and sharp social commentary. The series has also spawned successful spin-offs, including the animated Diabolical and the live-action Gen V.

What’s the plot?

Image via Prime Video

While specific plot details for Season 5 are still under wraps, we can expect the series to continue its exploration of the corrupt world of superheroes and the vigilantes who aim to expose them. Season 4 is set to introduce new characters and escalate the stakes, with Homelander (Antony Starr) consolidating his power and Butcher (Karl Urban) facing personal and professional crises. Given the show’s history, Season 5 will potentially bring some long-running storylines to a head. Creator Eric Kripke has hinted that the series could extend beyond his original five-season plan, so it’s too early to tell if Season 5 will give Homelander and Butcher their final showdown.

Is there a trailer?

Currently, there is no official trailer for The Boys Season 5. However, since production is expected to start in April 2024, fans might get a teaser or first-look footage later in the year. Historically, trailers for The Boys have been released a few months before the season premiere. That means no full trailer should be available before early 2025.

While Prime Video has not officially confirmed the release date for The Boys Season 5, production listings suggest that filming will commence on April 8, 2024, and wrap up by August 22, 2024. Based on previous seasons’ timelines, fans can likely expect Season 5 to premiere sometime in mid to late 2025.

The Cast

Photo via Prime Video

The main cast of The Boys is expected to return for Season 5, bringing back the familiar faces that fans have come to love (or love to hate). Known for his Dredd and Star Trek roles, Urban portrays the gruff, vengeance-driven leader of The Boys, Billy Butcher. Jack Quaid (Hunger Games) plays Hughie Campbell, a simple man caught in the chaos of the superhero world and the voice of conscience in Butcher’s shoulders. Rounding out The Boys, we have Laz Alonso (Avatar, Fast & Furious) as Mother’s Milk, Karen Fukuhara (One Week and a Day) as Kimiko, and Tomer Capone (Suicide Squad) as Frenchie.

Opposing Butcher, we have Starr’s chilling performance as the unhinged leader of The Seven, Homelander. The Seven roster has changed dramatically through The Boy‘s first three seasons, as some supers were killed and had to be replaced. Other recurring superheroes connected to the team are Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones, True Detective) as Starlight and Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) as The Deep.

Season 4 of The Boys has added new cast members, such as Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Valorie Curry. Their characters might also appear again in Season 5.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more