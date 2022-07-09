‘The Boys’ showrunner confirms the door is very much open for this character’s return

Warning: Spoilers for The Boys to follow.

The Boys finally wrapped its third season just yesterday, going out with an electrifying climax and an ending that stacked up some bone-chilling stakes for the next excursion of our protagonists.

When Soldier Boy finally confronts Homelander in the heights of Vought Tower, the destruction that we were promised finally ensues. But when Homelander brings his son Ryan into the mix, Butcher turns on Soldier Boy when it becomes apparent that the latter doesn’t consider the child as anything more than collateral, leaving Queen Maeve to fight Homelander herself as most everyone else manages to restrain Soldier Boy.

But when Soldier Boy threatens to blow the building to smithereens, Maeve intervenes, grabbing Soldier Boy and diving out of the building, sacrificing herself to ensure that his explosion only shatters a few windows. With his power expended and his body full of Frenchie’s gerrymandered sleeping gas, Soldier Boy is captured.

It would be a shame, however, if this is where the saga of the abridged Captain America ended; for a character as complex as Soldier Boy, and an actor like Jensen Ackles pulling more than his fair share of weight with it, for him to rot away in a stasis chamber just doesn’t seem right.

Thankfully, the Soldier Boy door is still wide open. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that he can’t imagine a future without Soldier Boy, teasing what could be one of the show’s most tantalizing returns.

The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We’ll all have to wait and see, but I can’t imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance.

The Boys is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.