‘The Boys’ spinoff gets an official title

The Boys continues to soar in the eyes of critics and fans alike, having garnered six Emmy nominations since it first landed on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

It’s no surprise, then, that the world of The Boys isn’t just limited to the show. Indeed, with the satirical, in-universe web series Seven on 7, as well as the animated anthology The Boys: Diabolical, the R-rated answer to the MCU, seem to be getting bigger every day.

And now, we have more information on the highly anticipated live-action spinoff, which will officially be titled Gen V.

The show centers on the Vought-funded Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, which trains young Supes for the real world as they’re put to the test by challenges in and out of the classroom. Described as a college drama meets The Hunger Games, to say nothing about how The Boys universe would handle a college setting full of hormonal, superpowered young adults, Gen V is looking like it will do its parent series all the justice in the world.

Starring in the series will be Lizzie Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn. Also appearing will be Patrick Schwarzenegger, Marco Pigossi, and Sean Patrick Thomas, who will be reprising his role from The Boys: Diabolical.

And for those of you in the know, Gen V‘s focus will be on the G-Men. For those of you not in the know, don’t expect anything particularly warm or fuzzy, although we suppose no one really expects that from The Boys to begin with.

Gen V is currently filming.