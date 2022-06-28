‘The Boys’ star loses his mind after being praised by Hideo Kojima

The Boys is currently airing its third season and while fans have been praising the cast for these new episodes, one of the show’s stars is ecstatic to find out one celebrity that is currently binging their way through season two.

Taking to social media, legendary game director Hideo Kojima revealed that he is currently up to episode five of The Boys season two. In this tweet Kojima shoutout out Hughie Campbell, the character played by Jack Quaid, and his love for Billy Joel.

In response, Quaid shared the post on social media calling the post huge for both him and Billy Joel. The star also thanked Kojima for checking out the show.

🎮 HOLY SHIT! This is huge for me AND Billy Joel! Thanks for watching our show, @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN! @TheBoysTV #TheBoys https://t.co/5uIfQPhadW — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) June 28, 2022

This is not the only time that Kojima has been linked to The Boys recently. The game director explained earlier this week that he canned a project previously as it was too close to copying what The Boys has achieved.

Kojima explained that at the time he first checked out The Boys he dropped the show but this week has decided to revisit the show once again and appears to be loving it.

Much like Kojima, fans have been loving The Boys as new episodes arrive weekly in the show’s third and most outlandish season.

Right now there are six episodes of season three available to stream with two more to come this Friday and the next. If you haven’t yet caught up on the show, the first two seasons are available in their entirety on Prime Video.