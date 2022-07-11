‘The Boys’ thanks fans for making it through season 3

After what has been a massive two months for Prime Video, The Boys is over, and the team has left fans with one final message.

Taking to social media today, The Boys thanked fans for sticking with them through season three which provided some of the wildest moments in the series so far. The team thanked fans for all their content this season whether it be memes, theories, art, and more.

Know we can be a bit ridiculous and edge ya to no end, but it’s only bc you’re the best fans a show could ask for. Thanks for hilarious tweets, amazing art, bad theories, and for smashin that heart button so much. We’ll do our best to keep ya entertained and informed until S4 🖕 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 11, 2022

Closing out the post, the team teased more of The Boys to come soon and promised to keep fans up to date until season four.

The Boys season three premiered its finale last Friday and there were plenty of huge moments to round things out, including enough loose ends to keep fans wanting more. After starting off the season on a high, the show continued to deliver each week during the eight-episode run of season three.

Right now, there is no scheduled release date for The Boys to return for its fourth season, but it shouldn’t take too long. According to a previous report by Collider, The Boys will get back together later this year to work on the show so it is possible we could see a new season land in 2023.

The Boys had an extended gap between seasons two and three, however, this was mostly due to COVID delays which shouldn’t be as much of an issue for the upcoming season.

In the meantime, fans will have the show’s first three seasons to binge through when a The Boys fix is necessary, but make sure to keep an eye on the show’s official social media for further updates.