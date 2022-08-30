Over three seasons, fans have grown to love the cast of The Boys, but not all fans will know exactly where these stars came from. Thankfully, Prime Video has you covered with their collection of “teenage dirtbag” photos.

Taking to social media, the streaming service revealed throwback images of the main cast members of the show during their teen years. Some you may recognize, but others might surprise you.

Collectively, the cast has been a part of many of the largest film franchises over the last decade including DC, The Hunger Games, and Fast & Furious. Here’s a look at all of the stars back in their teen years and now in The Boys.

Surprisingly, you’ve probably seen a lot of these films and TV shows before given their massive popularity, but you may not have recognized these faces during your initial watch.

If you’re looking to kill time before The Boys returns, perhaps these films and shows could be great ideas to add to your watchlist. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem that the wait for season four will be too long as production has now kicked off.

While there is no release date for the next addition to the show, The Boys season four is expected in late 2023 or 2024. However, fans should wait for an official announcement before they get too excited. In the meantime, all three of the first season are available to stream on Prime Video right now, so there has been no better time to relive the story thus far.