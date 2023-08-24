The cast of an MCU series we never got to see re-assembling for the strikes proves being a Marvel superhero is forever

There’s a reason you haven’t heard of New Warriors. Back in 2017, Marvel Studios and Marvel TV were still two distinct entities, with the TV side doing its own thing. Freeform, the network that aired Cloak & Dagger, decided to up their game with a big superhero team-up show, starring Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, Derek Theler as Mr. Immortal, Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher, Calum Worthy as Speedball, Matthew Moy as Microbe, and Kate Comer as Debrii.

A pilot was shot, but despite positive reviews from audiences Freeform soon lost interest. New Warriors was offered to a few other networks, but there were no takers. That failure eventually proved to be a moot point when Marvel TV was folded back into Marvel Studios, from which the current crop of Disney Plus MCU shows was born.

Now, the New Warriors are back together, joining forces to battle against a real-life supervillain: greedy studio executives:

Image via X (formerly Twitter)

It’s notable that six years on from the New Warriors pilot being screened to multiple audiences, it still hasn’t been made public or appeared online. Many of these characters may still make their way to the MCU, particularly the fan-favorite Squirrel Girl (arguably the most powerful fighter in the entire Marvel universe). We’d love even a morsel of Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl, though it’s been so long since the pilot it’s likely Marvel Studios would completely recast the role.

Even if their show didn’t make it out of the starting blocks, we like that the New Warriors are still friends and marching on the picket line together. If Marvel Studios is hungry for new content, why not toss New Warriors up on Disney Plus?