The confusing reason why ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 isn’t on Paramount Plus and where you can actually watch it

Fans who expect to watch the long-awaited page two of the fifth season of Yellowstone on Paramount Plus when it premieres Nov. 10 were in for a rude awakening: despite the fact that the streamer has the rights to Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923, the second part of the fifth season of Yellowstone itself will only be available on the basic cable channel Paramount Network.

If you don’t have Paramount Network, the best way to watch the episodes is by streaming them on Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Philo, or DirecTV Stream. Subscriptions to Hulu + Live TV begin at $80/month.

As fans recall, the first part of season 5 ended with the Duttons in complete disarray; Beth and Jamie weren’t getting along, and John Dutton III’s future in politics was murky at best. Here is what we know about how you can watch the second part of the fifth season of Yellowstone.

When does season 5 part 2 of Yellowstone come on?

The second part of Yellowstone’s fifth season will premiere on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will also air on CBS but will be shown simultaneously — it will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The show’s star Kevin Costner will be notably absent from the second part of season five. Costner previously explained on Instagram that he had no plans to return to the series due to legal issues that he hasn’t fully specified.

When is the season 5 part 2 Yellowstone finale?

The show will air five new episodes each week until its finale on Dec. 15, 2025.

Why isn’t Yellowstone on Paramount Plus?

Previous seasons of Yellowstone can still be streamed on Peacock, as NBC secured the streaming rights to the series before Paramount+ was created. That deal is the reason why the show doesn’t stream on Paramount Plus at all.

In 2020, Paramount and NBC Universal settled on a deal that dictated the network would have streaming rights to the show, something that NBC has since held on to as the show’s popularity has grown — much to the frustration of fans, who understandably want to watch Yellowstone and all its spinoffs on the same streaming platform.

