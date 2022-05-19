The CW boss says the network is ‘staying in the superhero business’

The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz confirms that superhero shows are still a priority for the network. After canceling nearly half of its scripted lineup, including superhero shows Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and newcomer Naomi, the network seems to be in a precarious and uncertain state.

In a report from Deadline, Pedowitz addressed the concerns regarding these massive changes in a pre-upfront press call and believes that all is not yet lost for DC’s superheroes.

“For the CW DC universe, we have Gotham Knights, so we are staying in the superhero business, we are staying with Greg Berlanti who has masterminded creatively the CW DC Universe.”

The future of DC shows for the CW includes Superman & Lois, Stargirl, and the upcoming Gotham Knights, which is thin compared to how things used to look. There was once a time when DC superhero shows ruled the weekly lineup, but now only Stargirl will air in the fall.

The reason for this dramatic shift is that Warner Bros. and Viacom are selling the CW to station owner Nexstar, putting the network in a state of transition. At the same time, Warner Bros. is undergoing a merger with Discovery and the new Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to make a more cohesive universe like the MCU.

Although Pedowitz wouldn’t comment on the broader plans for the DC Universe, he did mention that the CW’s DC Universe began with just one show, Arrow, and it expanded over the years. It’s likely that the cancelations could be setting up a reset for future DC shows and set new expectations going forward.

The CW and the DCEU have crossed paths before in the Crisis on Infinite Earths special that saw Grant Gustin’s Flash meet Ezra Miller’s Flash from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, along with cameos from other DC characters throughout the multiverse. Said Pedowitz, “As far as we are concerned, we are interconnected because of the work of Greg Berlanti and his team and will stay that way.”

The Flash is heading into season 9, surpassing the Arrow in number of seasons, and it’s still being decided whether there will be a season 10. Pedowitz plans on having a meeting with Flash executive producer Eric Wallace and Greg Berlanti to discuss the future of The CW’s flagship DC Universe show.