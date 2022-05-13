The CW cancels ‘Legacies’, marking an end for ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Where is Damon when you need him?

The Vampire Diaries‘ spin-off series, Legacies, has been canceled, and fans are calling on Damon Salvatore to compel them to forget the terrible news.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Legacies didn’t get the green light for another season this afternoon. Julie Plec’s series kicked off in October 2018, following the cancelation of The Vampire Diaries‘ first spin-off show, The Originals.

The Vampire Diaries started it all in September 2009, making news of Legacies‘ cancelation even harder. We’ve known this realm for over a decade, and it feels strange and untimely to close the door on it. Viewers are going to sorely miss Mystic Falls.

Legacies isn’t the only drama that the CW is pulling the plug on. The network has also canceled Charmed, Roswell New Mexico, Dynasty, Rookies, In The Dark, and The 4400 as reported by THR.

Following the story of Hope Mikaelson, the synopsis for Legacies was a multi-linear one. Mikaelson was Klaus’ daughter, and she attended The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted alongside Lizzie and Josie Saltzman, Alaric Saltzman’s twins, and a group of newcomers that fans would ultimately grow to love and root for.

Endless love to my #legacies family. the show that made my dreams come true 🤍🤍🤍 — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) May 12, 2022

Vampires, werewolves, and witches were all in attendance at The Salvatore School as they learned to balance who they wanted to become in a world that thought them all villains.

The final bow for Legacies is goodbye to more than just the current running series; it’s goodbye to Mystic Falls — the town we all unofficially grew up in and the characters and storylines we’ve loved for more than ten years. It’s the end of an era as The Salvatore School rings its final bell.