The Deaf community praises ‘Hawkeye’s depiction of hearing impairment

We’re now halfway through Hawkeye and each of the three episodes has touched upon Clint’s hearing loss. The first episode saw him turning his hearing aid off during Rogers: The Musical and the second showed a montage of what caused the damage. But the newly released third episode “Echoes” takes things further by putting deafness front and center.

The episode opens by showing us the childhood of Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo. Maya was born deaf and we see her struggling in a hearing school. As she grows she realizes that being deaf allows her to focus on her visual acuity, with her attention to subtle physical movements making her a lethal martial artist.

Maya immediately spotted Clint’s hearing aid when they met, though was disappointed with his limited ASL knowledge and told him that it may be more of a crutch than he realizes. During their subsequent fight, she crushed it under her boot, leaving Clint effectively deaf for the rest of the episode. This left him more vulnerable than usual, particularly when he was reliant on Kate to communicate with his young son.

All this has gone down very well online:

Hawkeye episode 3 is really hitting its stride. The show is doing amazing for deaf people. The scene with the car… the brief sight of… the big man. Marvel is really supporting deaf communities with their latest two — James🤘 (@CubejamF1) December 1, 2021

i’m so happy marvel is introducing more deaf characters, it makes me so happy 😀 #hawkeye — heather (@yuhlenabelova) December 1, 2021

i am honestly enjoying the way that this episode is celebrating two characters who are deaf



it's about damn time #Hawkeye — taryn ʕง•ᴥ•ʔง (@thereafter) December 1, 2021

Not my Deaf sister smiling while watching #hawkeye Episode 3 because of Maya — Droups Coup (@DroupsCoup) December 1, 2021

I love how we're getting lots of scenes where we actually see what it's like for Clint to be deaf, it's so cool they're actually doing it justice #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/cqZAL133ok — Jack (-_•) // hawkeye spoilers (@captaincupkicks) December 1, 2021

#hawkeye i absolutely adore echo. marvel’s deaf representation has been incredible lately first makkari now clint and now echo!! — carolinee | HAWKEYE SPOILERS (@eternalsolsen) December 1, 2021

Hawkeye's hearing issue is more grounded and realistic than all of Black Widow's existence in her movie…Unless she's not human and I missed that part somehow Idk #HawkeyeSeries pic.twitter.com/D3DOTRyxMB — La Shmoove (@DurrtyJerzee) December 1, 2021

As a child of someone who is hard of hearing, I love to see the representation in Hawkeye. The struggle Kate had communicating with Clint was so relatable 😂 — Zarief (@zariefffff) December 1, 2021

Being hearing impaired the Marvel show Hawkeye been hitting me a lil different. Props to Marvel!! — Jeff Porter (@deffjeff) December 1, 2021

As a hearing impaired person who does a lot on lip-reading (curse COVID and the masks), it was actually delightful to read "Natasha Romanoff" (and then promptly cry because Nat 😢#Hawkeye — Jo. (@so_lovely_and_i) December 1, 2021

The show’s arc is also in keeping with the comics’ Hawkeye, who has been dealing with hearing loss since the 1980s. Matt Fraction and David Aja’s groundbreaking 2012 run saw Clint becoming fully deaf and learning to live with it. Given how much the Disney Plus show is inspired by that story, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Renner’s Clint ending the show in a similar position

All this is of course very much in line with Stan Lee’s philosophy on ‘disability’ that helped Marvel Comics become a global sensation. Daredevil is probably the highest-profile example, with his blindness allowing his other heightened senses to reveal things sighted people would never detect.

Here’s hoping this positive representation continues in the remaining three episodes.

Hawkeye airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.