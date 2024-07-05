‘The Family Business’ season 5 release date, confirmed

Carl Weber’s The Family Business has captivated fans with its plot revolving around the Duncans, a Jamaica, Queens-based influential family successful in the business of exotic cars; although it serves as semblance to their actual criminal dealings. Based on Weber’s best-selling book series, the TV series went into development as a film before becoming an eight-episode limited series that aired on BET.

Recommended Videos

One of BET’s staple shows of the last few years, season 5 of The Family Business has been in development for some time now, and the release date is finally here. With the shocking twist in the climax of season 4, fans of the show understandably seek some answers to their questions.

When is season 5 of The Family Business Season 5 expected to air?

In October 2023, the series’ creator lit a beacon of hope for fans with his Facebook announcement, confirming that the series will be out by summer 2024, revealing that approximately 40% of the new season has been completed. He also pointed out that the Hollywood strikes were a blow to the overall production, as writers and other actors were seeking their rightful compensations.

Thankfully, if you’re reading this, you’re in luck, because season 5 of The Family Business lands on July 4, 2024. This means, you’re just in time to catch L.C. Duncan and his family. After the first season premiered, it aired on BET, but subsequent seasons of The Family Business have been released on BET Plus.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy