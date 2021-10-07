The Feud You Didn’t Know You Wanted: Eve6 Vs. Dave Chappelle
In case you missed it, comedy superstar Dave Chappelle released a new special this week. It’s getting a lot of attention, and not all of it for the right reasons.
Everyone from Netflix subscribers, employees at the company, and even the National Black Justice Association have been calling for the removal of The Closer from the platform. This is due to some of Chappelle’s comments, like the one below, shared in the comedy special.
“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact. Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those pussies that they got… you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not pussy, but it’s Beyond Pussy or Impossible Pussy. It tastes like pussy, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood, that’s beet juice.”
Now Chappelle is getting flak from a surprising source: 90s rock band Eve6. The band shared its distaste at Chappelle’s comments on Twitter.
The band highlighted the dangers faced by trans people every day and took a shot at Chappelle, calling his commentary “intellectual bravery.”
“would love for these multi-millionaire terfs [trans-exclusionary radical feminists] to walk a day in those shoes and see how brave they feel,” the band tweeted a little later.
The band also defended itself, saying that when art is released into the world, it’s open to critique.
The tweets understandably got some attention and there are voices chiming in from both sides. Some criticized the band for missing the point of the special.
Others said Chappelle was making a bigger point.
If this all sounds familiar, it’s because it is! In 2019, Chappelle was in hot water after making Caitlyn Jenner jokes, and again a year later in his special Sticks and Stones.
The Eve6 Twitter account is also fairly popular, with one publication going as far as naming Max Collins, the frontman of the band, as the “King of Twitter.” The band’s gone after fellow 90s mainstays like Trapt and Third Eye Blind in the past.