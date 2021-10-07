The Feud You Didn’t Know You Wanted: Eve6 Vs. Dave Chappelle

In case you missed it, comedy superstar Dave Chappelle released a new special this week. It’s getting a lot of attention, and not all of it for the right reasons.

Everyone from Netflix subscribers, employees at the company, and even the National Black Justice Association have been calling for the removal of The Closer from the platform. This is due to some of Chappelle’s comments, like the one below, shared in the comedy special.

“Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact. Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those pussies that they got… you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not pussy, but it’s Beyond Pussy or Impossible Pussy. It tastes like pussy, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood, that’s beet juice.”

Now Chappelle is getting flak from a surprising source: 90s rock band Eve6. The band shared its distaste at Chappelle’s comments on Twitter.

dave chappelle says twitter isn’t a real place and he’s right. the real places are the alleys and underpasses where trans people on the margins are murdered because of societal prejudice that he is lazily defending under the pretense of intellectual bravery — eve 6ix (@Eve6) October 7, 2021

The band highlighted the dangers faced by trans people every day and took a shot at Chappelle, calling his commentary “intellectual bravery.”

“would love for these multi-millionaire terfs [trans-exclusionary radical feminists] to walk a day in those shoes and see how brave they feel,” the band tweeted a little later.

criticism isn’t cancellation. when u make something and put it out into the world you open it up to critique. no one is canceling dave chappelle lol. netflix just hosted his 6th special! he’s richer than ever! this conversation is so boring but people still don’t get it — eve 6ix (@Eve6) October 7, 2021

The band also defended itself, saying that when art is released into the world, it’s open to critique.

The tweets understandably got some attention and there are voices chiming in from both sides. Some criticized the band for missing the point of the special.

You clearly didn’t watch the special or watched wilfully blind. I personally didn’t like it, but you’re completely missing his point. — Timothy Maurice (@timothymaurice) October 7, 2021

Others said Chappelle was making a bigger point.

The point chappelle was making in that entire special essentially was that at the end of the day people look at race over all else. I didnt agree with everything he said and was not a fan of some of his comments towards trans people but you have to look past the surface to get it — Blake Bowser (@bowabla) October 7, 2021

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because it is! In 2019, Chappelle was in hot water after making Caitlyn Jenner jokes, and again a year later in his special Sticks and Stones.

The Eve6 Twitter account is also fairly popular, with one publication going as far as naming Max Collins, the frontman of the band, as the “King of Twitter.” The band’s gone after fellow 90s mainstays like Trapt and Third Eye Blind in the past.