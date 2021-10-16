The Flash Season 8 Reveals First Look At Barry’s Golden Boots

The Flash season 8 will finally give Barry Allen his comic book-accurate golden boots. This Saturday’s DC FanDome revealed this fan-pleasing bit of news, as The CW stars Grant Gustin and Candice Patton dropped by the event to unveil some first look images at the latest addition to the Scarlet Speedster’s costume.

Over the first seven seasons of the show, the Flash has gradually had his outfit updated to be more in line with the source material. Season 2 gave him the appropriate Flash logo, season 5 switched the suit to a brighter red and so on. But the golden boots have always been conspicuous for their absence. Prior to unveiling this news, Gustin opened up about why he’s always felt his hero needed the boots to finish off his look.

“I’ve loved all the versions of The Flash suit we’ve had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books — with the exception of those gold boots!” Gustin said. “I’ve always felt that those boots would be the final touch.”

Check out the Flash’s new boots in the pics below:

The Flash season 8 is set to kick off with a five-part crossover event titled “Armageddon”. This storyline will see Team Flash deal with new intergalactic antagonist Despero (Tony Curran), who’s being pitched as the most dangerous threat they’ve ever faced. But at least they’ll have back up, with many other Arrowverse heroes stopping by. Namely, Atom (Brandon Routh), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Mia Queen (Kat McNamara), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau) and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh). Villains Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) and Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) will also return to Central City to cause more havoc.

Barry Allen returns to our screens in exactly one month from today, with The Flash season 8 premiering November 16th on The CW. DC FanDome, meanwhile, can be streamed around the world over at the official DC livestream on YouTube.