This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 2

Din Djarin has been steadily teaching Grogu the ways of the universe ever since they met back in The Mandalorian‘s first season, and now that careful tutelage is finally paying off. Chapter 18 – “The Mines of Mandalore” – sees the dynamic duo exploring the ruined titular planet, in the hopes of finding the purifying Living Waters that will allow him to atone for removing his helmet.

As it turns out, Mandalore isn’t quite as dead and barren as legend had it. First, Din has to fight off a gang of feral Alamites, brutish aliens who once lived in the wilds but now occupy the crumbling dead city. He dispatches them without too much trouble, but soon falls victim to a very strange cyborg creature (that has a passing resemblance to General Grievous…).

With Din captive, it’s time for Grogu to save the day, and he goes above and beyond what we could ever believe him capable of. We all know he’s increasingly talented in the Force, but constant training has made him able to pilot Din’s ship, navigate to Bo-Katan, and enlist her help.

While we don’t quite see how Grogu managed to work the controls with his adorably tiny frame (we suspect R5-D4 helped out), he made the trip in style, and succeeded in his mission. Grogu is now a long way away from the helpless infant we met in earlier seasons, and should any future threat arise, we’re sure he’s an able combat partner for Din himself.

Whatever else happens, it looks like Din will make a Mandalorian of Grogu very soon.